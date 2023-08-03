On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame High School officially announced its 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Class, with five athletes, one coach/contributor and one team picking up the illustrious honor.
The Induction program will be held on Saturday, November 18 on the Notre Dame campus. The program will begin with a social hour and dinner with the induction recognition portion to follow.
“The annual selection of our Hall of Fame Induction Class is a very difficult task due to the many deserving athletes, coaches and contributors under consideration,” Notre Dame athletic director Mike Rapone said.
The inductees to be honored on November 18 are as follows:
• Jimmy Fanara — ‘67 Coach & Contributor
• John Borrelli — ‘86 Athlete
• Jeff ‘Bingo’ Messina — ‘87 Athlete
• Margaret Dwyer Niedzwiecki — ‘88 Athlete
• Carolyn Dwyer Babcock — ‘91 Athlete
• Maura Flynn Sprague ‘00 Athlete
• 1999 NYSPHSAA NYS and NYS Federation Girls Basketball State Championship Team
“Now that the hard part is over, it becomes an exciting time for the Notre Dame community, as well as those who receive the honor, their families and friends as in November we will all gather to once again relive the special moments that led to the person or teams being selected for induction,” Rapone said “It is easily one of my favorite Notre Dame events of the year.”
Ticket information for the November 18 induction program will be announced shortly.