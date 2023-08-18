BATAVIA — In August of 1999, Mike Bromley was presented with an opportunity he could not pass up.
A Pine Valley High School alumnus and 1988 graduate of SUNY Cortland, Bromley had spent his post-collegiate years working in physical education, first at Cattaraugus Elementary School as a 22-year-old before quickly transitioning to a similar role at Elba Central School, where he spent the next 11 years of his professional life. After undergoing a few medical procedures during that time, Bromley became concerned that, as time progressed, he would not be able to offer his students the level of interaction they deserved from their PE teacher. Thus, upon the urging of then-Elba superintendent Bob Smith, Bromley attended a leadership conference at the University at Buffalo. After the conference, Bromley decided to pursue a degree in athletic administration at what was then known as Buffalo State College, now known as Buffalo State University.
While remaining in pursuit of his degree, Bromley received the aforementioned opportunity of a lifetime, as Dick Stutzman, the Superintendent at Batavia at that time, reached out to offer him the job as the district’s new Athletic Director in the summer of ‘99. Bromley graciously accepted, despite needing to complete two classes, finish an internship and wrap up his degree. The next several months were a whirlwind.
“That first year that I worked at Batavia, it was very busy trying to learn a new job, trying to do an internship and trying to take two classes,” he said. “Also, I was trying to supervise people for the first time. At that time, there were probably 65 coaches, 10 physical education teachers, two health teachers and nursing staff. So, as a 34-year-old, that was a challenge. To get better at something like that, you have to learn through the years, and you learn from experience. I was thrown into the fire.”
To make matters more challenging, the school’s football stadium, Van Detta Stadium, was amid ongoing construction, so Bromley was forced to improvise, creating a makeshift track around the soccer field on-site at the high school, digging up jumping pits so the team could practice before undertaking a schedule filled with away meets. During his second year, the football team was forced to move its home games to the high school’s soccer field due to ongoing renovations at Van Detta.
The one steady force Bromley had at his advantage was the leadership of Stutzman, who helped guide a neophyte AD through some of the most turbulent years he experienced throughout his 24-year career.
“Dick helped me develop. He let me ask questions and helped guide me to the right answer,” said Bromley. “Dick was the perfect superintendent to learn from as a new administrator. Our current superintendent, Jason Smith, has been a great supporter of our athletic program since he arrived. And I have no doubt that he will enable the next AD to do great things, much like Dick did with me.”
The two-plus decades to follow have been a blur for Bromley, who has spent countless hours improving Blue Devils’ athletics for the countless scholar-athletes to walk the halls at Batavia since he arrived at the school. There have been many highlights for the veteran AD over many years wearing the blue and white, including the construction of new facilities — particularly the revamped Van Detta Stadium, which for him came full circle — the creation of the school’s athletic hall of fame, along with the growth of several boys’ and girls’ sports and creation of new programs, such as the girls’ flag football team that was introduced this past spring season.
But when he looks back on his time spent inside the building on State Street or at the various events throughout Section V and beyond he has traveled to over the years, two things stand out above all else for Bromley — the relationships and the widespread success the school has experienced under his leadership.
“I have been fortunate to be able to develop strong relationships with individuals in Batavia as well as throughout Section V, and I value those greatly,” said Bromley, who also mentioned the equity developed within Blue Devils athletics during his time at the helm as another prideful point. “We updated the banners recently, and we now have 66 sectional titles from 1999 to 2023 —34 for our male athletes and 32 for our female athletes. I think we’ve been able to develop some equity within those programs.”
Before Bromley arrived as AD, Batavia High School had claimed 17 Section V championships, just four of which were accomplished by girls’ programs.
“I’m very proud that I’ve had a son go through the program, I’ve had my daughter and now a step-daughter go through the program,” he said. “Obviously, they’ve been big supporters, as well as my wife. I believe that they had great experiences, and they are going to be successful throughout life based on some of the skills they learned in our athletic program.”
It’s been a family affair for Bromley dating back to his early days, with his wife, Tanni, son, Zach, daughter, Brianna, and step-daughter, Adyson, playing a significant role in helping guide him to where he is today. There have been many difficult times throughout his 24 years, as high school athletic directors can often be polarizing figures within a small community such as Batavia. With so much weight placed on his shoulders over the years, Bromley has done his best to forge through whatever challenges and criticism he’s faced with help from those closest to him.
“I have had support from my mother, Nancy (Rudney), from the time I played sports to when I coached to coming to our football games here and attending most of our Hall of Fame ceremonies,” he began. “She’s always been someone that has always been in my corner and been supportive. My wife and kids have been tremendous supporters. It’s not always been easy for them. My wife has been completely supportive and is as big of a Blue Devil fan as I am.”
The past 24 years have been a grind for Bromley and his family, with him often attending evening events up to six days per week.
“There were times that I didn’t do some other things in life that you potentially would like to,” he said, adding that health concerns also played a small role in his decision to retire. “I am getting my knee replaced in early September. I hope to rehab and then take care of my body so that I can spend the next 30-plus years traveling with my wife, being able to spend time with our parents and other family and friends, being able to spend more time with my kids and being able to be a grandfather if that opportunity comes.”
What more does Bromley have planned for the future?
“To just be able to do things that I never was able to do,” he said, adding that he will still be seen around the fields, courts, and otherwise throughout the district. “I still hope to be able to attend events and continue to support the Blue Devils for as many years as possible.”
Throughout periods of reflection over the past several months leading up to his final decision to leave his role as athletic director behind, Bromley honed in on what he views as the most significant impact his administration had on Batavia athletics.
“We have given our kids some opportunities that other people do not have,” he said. “We have been able to add through the years a strength and conditioning program that is run by our coaching staff. It’s truly outstanding — our kids get the opportunity to get better every day all year long. I am very proud of the coaching staff that we have developed — we have almost 80 coaching positions in the Batavia City School District. When I first started, it was a revolving door. Now, I think we have some very committed coaches who do a tremendous job working hard for kids, working hard for the community and teaching what I think has made us better — a blue-collar effort. In other words, we’re going to work harder than our opponents, and I think our coaches bought into that, and I believe that our athletes have bought into that. We had a few solid programs in 1999. Now we have so many.”
The void left by the longtime AD’s retirement will not be an easy one to fill for the Batavia administration. One of the most visible, present and accessible athletic directors throughout the GLOW region, Bromley’s diligent work over a 24-year career will have a lasting impact on the school, its athletes, its coaches and its community for a long time to come.