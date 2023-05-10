NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Coming off of a trendsetting career at the high school level, former Batavia/Notre Dame goaltender Courtney Schum has parlayed her success with the United varsity team into extended improvement at the collegiate level.
Schum, who just completed her first season as a member of the Niagara University women’s club hockey team, helped buoy the Purple Eagles with solid goaltending, finishing the year with a 13-6-2 record. In her 21 games between the pipes against Division II ACHA Women’s League competition, Schum recorded a goals against average of 1.92 and stopped 95% of the shots she faced.
“I’m very excited to share Courtney had an impressive inaugural campaign as the starter for Niagara,” said Courtney’s high school coach, John Kirkwood. “One key metric that makes her former coaching staff very impressed and validates what we try to develop in our goaltenders was her immaculate save percentage. Her coaches recognize that her time playing with boys served her very well. She was able to walk in to the starting role at NU and be incredibly successful. The sky is the limit for this athletic goalie.”
During the program’s first season in existence, the Purple Eagles advanced to the East Playoff Championship game, winning 6-3 to advance to the national tournament. In the East final, Schum stopped 50 of the 53 shots she faced, while she helped guide her team to a 5-1 win over Central Michigan at the national tourney.
“Some of the skills that I believe helped her have outstanding success in her team’s inaugural campaign were her confidence, her willingness to improve and her patience, which is extraordinarily rare for a high school athlete,” added Kirkwood. “She grew into her role and let the process unfold in due course. She wasn’t rushed. When her turn came to play for us, she seized that opportunity and ran with it. Seems she is doing the same with NU.”