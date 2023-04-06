BATAVIA — Following his stellar career on the baseball diamond at Batavia High School, Alex Hale’s path led him to nearby Niagara County Community College to continue his career.

And while Hale likely hasn’t gotten the most opportunities on the mound that he would have liked to at this point for the Thunderwolves, he has continued to grind and that grind has led him to another level.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1