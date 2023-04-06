BATAVIA — Following his stellar career on the baseball diamond at Batavia High School, Alex Hale’s path led him to nearby Niagara County Community College to continue his career.
And while Hale likely hasn’t gotten the most opportunities on the mound that he would have liked to at this point for the Thunderwolves, he has continued to grind and that grind has led him to another level.
Hale will be next attending the University of Fort Lauderdale to continue his baseball career.
The University of Fort Lauderdale competes in the South Region of Division I of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Last season the Eagles advanced to the NCCAA championship series, where they fell to Concordia University of Michigan.
“Going down south to play baseball has always been one of my biggest goals in my athletic career,” Hale said. “I could never have gotten to this point without my family, and all of my coaches along with Niagara County Community College have been great to me. I am very excited to get down there and play some ball and see what it’s all about.”
A freshman at Niagara County Community College, Hale appeared in two games and picked up a win. In three innings he allowed just two hits, no earned runs and he struck out three, while he walked one as NCCC finished at 49-11. This season NCCC is off to an impressive 18-2 start, though Hale has yet to see action on the mound.
Hale was a key member of the sectional-winning Batavia squad in 2019 during his sophomore season when the Blue Devils captured their first Section V block in more than 20 years.
That season he struck out 52 in 47 innings pitched with a solid ERA of 3.23, while he also hit .375. In the Class B1 championship game against Geneva, Hale was one out away from a no-hitter and finished with a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory.
After he missed out on his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hale came back as a senior and hit .386 with an on-base percentage of .471 and a slugging percentage of .591. He finished that season with seven doubles, a triple, 10 runs batted in and eight runs scored. On the mound he was 2-1 with an ERA of 2.92 and an opponents batting average of .182, while he struck out 17 in 12 innings pitched.
Last summer, Hale got the opportunity to showcase his talent for the hometown Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. In seven games with the Muckdogs, Hale was 1-0 with an ERA of 3.46. In 13 innings pitched he allowed just 10 hits, while he walked five and struck out 10. In his one start on the hill for Batavia, Hale tossed a gem against Jamestown in a 6-1 victory. Hale allowed a run in the bottom of the first but was then outstanding the rest of the way, tossing five shutout frames to close out his night. The righty threw 52 of his 85 pitches for strikes.
This season the University of Fort Lauderdale is currently 23-15 and is led by head coach Billy Glessner. Glessner took over the University of Ft. Lauderdale program in 2021 after six seasons guiding Pinellas Park High School. Glessner set the bar for the UFTL Baseball program high during its inaugural season in 2022, finishing the year as NCCAA World Series runners-up with a 35-25 overall record. Glessner mentored a pair of NCCAA All-Americans in First-Team honoree Josh Crawford, the NCCAA South Region Pitcher of the Year, and Second-Team member Wilbert Vargas, while the team also had two NCCAA Scholar-Athletes, 10 NCCAA All-South Region recipients and one South Region Pitcher of the year.
