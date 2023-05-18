BERGEN — Byron-Bergen Central School District proudly announced this week that senior Kendall Phillips signed a celebratory letter of intent to attend SUNY Brockport as a member of their softball team. At SUNY Brockport, Phillips plans to study Childhood Inclusive Education.
Phillips is a six-year Varsity Softball player, a three-time Genesee Region All-Star, and was named 5th team Class C All-State. In 2022, she was entered into the NYSPHSAA and Section V record book for 20 strikeouts in one game.
During the 2022 season, Phillips recorded a .583 batting average and pitched 84 innings with 159 strikeouts. She also did not give up a walk in the first 67 batters faced. So far in the 2023 season, she holds a .410 batting average and has pitched 61 innings with 124 strikeouts.
“I am extremely happy for Kendall Phillips and her prospects for the future,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “She is a fantastic example of what a student athlete should be. She is a great softball player and an even better person. She works extremely hard for her academic and athletic success. I know she will do great things at SUNY Brockport both in the classroom and on the softball field. We are all proud of Kendall and wish her the best of luck in the future!”
In addition to softball, Philips is Student Council Senior Class President, a member of National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, Varsity Club, Yearbook Club, and is Steppin’ Up Club President. She volunteers at the Elementary School in kindergarten daily. She participates in soccer, basketball, and softball where she earned all-star status in basketball for one year and softball for three years. She has also been a captain of each sport for multiple years. The travel softball teams she participates on include Edge and Smash It Sports.
“I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best as well as all of my coaches who have helped me become the player and person I am today,” said Phillips. “Without their encouragement and support, I couldn’t have earned valedictorian honors and furthered my academic and athletic career at SUNY Brockport.”