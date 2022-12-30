The Syracuse University football season played out like a three-act play, with plot twists so drastic at each turn, it would be scrutinized for absurdity if submitted as a script.

The Orange (7-6 overall) ended a polarizing campaign on Thursday with a 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

