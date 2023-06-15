BUFFALO — A pair of University at Buffalo football players were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele. Kicker Alex McNulty was named to the second team ,while safety Marcus Fuqua was a fourth-team selection. In addition, 11 Bulls were named to the publication’s preseason All-MAC team.
McNulty is a resident of Caledonia, while he went to high school and played football at McQuaid.
McNulty is entering his sixth season at UB. He’s coming off arguably he finest season by a kicker in program history. The graduate student made a school-record 24 field goals in 2022 en route to being named the Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
McNulty already holds the school record for career field goals (49), career extra points (163) and career points scored (310).
His junior season, he started all 12 games, was 13-of-21 on field goal attempt and was perfect on PAT attempts for the second straight season (37-37), while he also named Academic All-MAC.
McNulty holds the program record with a 55-yard field goa.
Fuqua, a first-team All-MAC selection in 2022, is coming off a breakout season with the Bulls. The fifth-year safety led the nation in interceptions in 2022 with seven and was named an Associated Press third-team All-American – becoming just the third player in program history to earn the distinction.
Phil Steele also announced its preseason All-MAC teams and 11 Bulls made the list.
First Team
Shaun Dolac, LB
Marcus Fuqua, S
Daymond Williams, DT
Alex McNulty, K
Second Team
Gabe Wallace, OL
Third Team
Ron Cook, Jr., RB
Caleb Offord, CB
Fourth Team
Nik McMillan, WR
Tyler Doty, OL
Joe Andreessen, LB
Evan Davis, LS
The Bulls kick off the 2023 campaign at Wisconsin on Sept. 2.