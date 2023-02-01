Syracuse University will face Pittsburgh on Nov. 11 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first college football game at the original Yankee Stadium.
The announced matchup highlighted SU’s full Atlantic Coast Conference football schedule released Monday.
Syracuse beat Pittsburgh, 3-0, on Oct. 20, 1923, in the Bronx to begin the tradition for the venue, which has now hosted more than 200 college football games and led to the formation of the Pinstripe Bowl in 2010.
Syracuse has played nine neutral-site games at Yankee Stadium, including three Pinstripe Bowl appearances. They last faced Notre Dame at the stadium in November 2018.
“This game is 100 years in the making and will celebrate a milestone anniversary in a historic venue,” SU athletic director John Wildhack expressed in a statement.
“The unique circumstance of a centennial anniversary, coupled with six strong opponents scheduled to visit the JMA Wireless Dome, will make this year’s home schedule an impactful experience for our student-athletes and continue a longstanding partnership with the Yankees organization. I look forward to our fans giving us a tremendous home field advantage in Yankee Stadium, just as they have in all our previous trips.”
Syracuse will host ACC games in the JMA Dome against Clemson (Sept. 30), Boston College (Nov. 3), and Wake Forest (Nov. 25).
SU will play conference away games at North Carolina (Oct. 7), Florida State (Oct. 14), Virginia Tech (Thursday, Oct. 26) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 18).
The nonconference slate includes home games against Colgate (Sept. 2), Western Michigan (Sept. 9) and Army (Sept. 23) along with an away outing at Purdue (Sept. 16). All kickoff times are to be determined.
The ACC schedule is the first released under the new 3-3-5 model eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions in favor of a single conference alignment.
The Orange is coming off a 7-6 campaign that ended with a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl and will be entering the eighth season under head coach Dino Babers.
