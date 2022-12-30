Garrett Shrader threw for a career-high 330 yards and ran for two touchdowns but was unable to overcome a pick-six in his attempt to lead a comeback bid for the Syracuse University football team.

Minnesota freshman Coleman Bryson scored on a 70-yard interception return in the third quarter to seize control and the Golden Gophers held on to beat the Orange, 28-20, in the Pinstripe Bowl before 31,131 Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

