Green caps stellar regular season at USF

Mary Holt/South Florida Athletics Medina grad and University of South Florida junior Melanie Green has risen to No. 41 in the college rankings this season.

 Mary Holt

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Medina High School alumna Melanie Green put together another solid performance as the University of South Florida women’s golf team wrapped up the regular season last week.

The Bulls tied the for the lowest round of the tournament, a -6 282 in the third round, and moved up two spots into fourth place, in their final tournament before the conference championship.

