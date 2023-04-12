CHATTANOOGA, TN — Medina High School alumna Melanie Green put together another solid performance as the University of South Florida women’s golf team wrapped up the regular season last week.
The Bulls tied the for the lowest round of the tournament, a -6 282 in the third round, and moved up two spots into fourth place, in their final tournament before the conference championship.
No. 28 SMU ran away from the field with a -11 277 in the third round 277 to get the win, finishing at -14 850. Xavier was second 870, followed by Augusta at 873 and USF at 875.
USF junior Green, ranked No. 41 nationally, closed with a four-under 68, which included an eagle and six birdies, to move into a tie for 14th. Green made 10 birdies in the tournament, giving her 99 on the season which is the second highest season total in USF history. Green holds the record with 111 in 2021-2022.
Also for USF, sophomore Leonor Medeiros led the Bulls with her first collegiate top 10. In the final round, Medeiros made four birdies and carded a one-under 71. After opening with 74, she shot 71 in the each of the last two rounds to finish even par T10. Medeiros made 11 birdies in the tournament and finished tied for third in scoring on the par fives at -3.
Sophomore Juliana Camargo finished strong with a one-under 71 in the final round which moved her 10 spots up the leaderboard. Camargo opened with a 74, followed by 78 in the second round and finished T31 at +7.
Graduate student Lauren Heinlein improved each round. She opened with a 78, shot 73 in the second round and finished with a 72. She moved up six spots in the final round to join Camargo at T31 at +7.
Junior Alizee Vidal finished tied for 56th at 13-over. She carded rounds of 78, 74 and 77.
An All-Conference selection in each of her two years, South Florida and Green will next be competing in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on April 17-19.
During her high school career with the Mustangs, Green was a three-time Section VI champion and a two-time NYSPHSAA champion.
“Great effort by the team to rally hard and put up a strong final round,” head coach Erika Brennan said. “That back nine was electric and the Bulls were feeding off one another and lighting it up. Leo got her first top 10 of her career too which was awesome, she was locked in from start to finish.”
