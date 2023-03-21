AUGUSTA, GA — The University of South Florida women’s golf team took on a field that included seven ranked teams and came away with a sixth-place finish among a 14-team field at the Valspar Augusta Invitational last week, which saw the third round suspended due to inclement weather.
Led by junior Melanie Green’s seventh top 10 finish of the season, the resilient Bulls placed higher than a pair of Top 25-ranked teams, outpacing No. 16 Oklahoma State, and No. 24 Duke at Forest Hills Golf Club (Par 72, 6,244 yards).
No. 2 Wake Forest blistered the field with a 13-under par total of 563 to win the 36-hole event, followed by host Augusta (-2, 574), No. 12 Florida State (-1, 575), No. 18 Ole Miss (+1, 577), No. 21 Florida (+1, 577) and USF (+7, 583).
Medina graduate and former New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion Green, ranked No. 70 nationally, paced the Bulls with back-to-back 1-under 71’s to finish in the top 10. Green carded a total of five birdies in the two rounds to finish tied for ninth in leading USF with a 2-under par total of 142.
Sophomore Juliana Camargo posted the Bulls’ low round of the tournament with a 3-under 69 in the second round. Camargo also led the Bulls with seven birdies in the tournament. She shot up the leaderboard, moving up 24 spots to finish in a tie for 12th. Camargo made four birdies in her second round to bounce back from an opening round four-over 75 to shoot an even-par total of 144.
Graduate student Lauren Heinlein shot an even-par 72 in the first round, followed by a 2-over 74 to finish tied for 22nd at 2-over 146.
Sophomore Leonor Medeiros shot rounds of 1-over 73 and 8-over 80 to finish tied for 57th at nine-over 153.
Junior Alizee Vidal finished tied for 70th at 13-over 157, she posted a scoring round with a 79 in the second round.
Bulls Tie 54-Hole Program Record; Finish Third at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS, TX — Earlier in March, the USF women’s golf team saw all four of its scorers shoot even par or better (three under par) in the final round as the Bulls tied the program’s 54-hole record with a score of 852 to finish third among a tough 15-team field at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.
USF’s final round total of 278 ranked as the third-best, 18-hole total in program history and the team’s third top three mark (the Bulls posted a record 273 in the fall and a 277 in February) in the last six tournaments. USF’s 54-hole total of 852 (-12) matched the program record of 852 (-12) set last season at the USA Intercollegiate and marked the fifth top five program mark set in the last three seasons.
No. 31 SMU won the tournament with a 24-under par total of 840 followed by No. 43 Houston (-14, 845), USF (-12, 852) and No. 42 Tulsa (-5, 859).
Sophomore Juliana Camargo paced the Bulls, firing a final round 3-under par 69 to finish fourth overall with a 6-under par, three-round total of 210 on the Trinity Forest Golf Club (Par-72, 6,464 Yards). Her 54-hole total marked a new career-best by eight strokes as she shot rounds of 73, 68 and 69 for a career-best placing.
Junior Melanie Green, ranked No. 76 nationally, raced up the leaderboard in the final round with a closing round 4-under par 68 to post her sixth top 10 finish of the season with a 4-under par total of 212 good for a tie for fifth.
Green Posts Fifth Top 10 of Season, Bulls Finish Ninth in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — In late February, junior Melanie Green shot a final round 69 to finish tied for fifth and lead the USF women’s golf team with her fifth top 10 finish of the 2022-23 season as the Bulls finished ninth as a team at The Show in Las Vegas, Nev.
USF fired its best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a closing 291 to post a 21-over par total of 885 in the 15-team tournament played at Spanish Trail Country Club (Par-72, 6,434 Yards). No. 6-ranked Mississippi State won the tournament firing a 9-under par total of 855 followed closely by No. 30 Pepperdine (-7, 857). USF bettered two teams ranked in the top 50 as the Bulls finished ahead of No. 47 Purdue (+25, 889) in 10th and No. 26 Kent State (+26, 890) in 11th place.
Green, who entered the tournament ranked No. 93 nationally, posted three birdies on a bogey free back nine for her final round 3-under par 69, her best round of the tournament after opening with scores of 73 and 71 on Monday. She totaled six birdies on the day, but gave back strokes on three holes on the front side. Her three-round total of 3-under par 213 was six strokes off the pace of tournament winner Myah McDonald of New Mexico who fired a 9-under par 207.
