Medina graduate Green continues to finish in the Top 10 at USF

Mary Holt/South Florida Athletics Medina grad and University of South Florida junior Melanie Green has risen to No. 70 in the college rankings this season.

 Mary Holt

AUGUSTA, GA — The University of South Florida women’s golf team took on a field that included seven ranked teams and came away with a sixth-place finish among a 14-team field at the Valspar Augusta Invitational last week, which saw the third round suspended due to inclement weather.

Led by junior Melanie Green’s seventh top 10 finish of the season, the resilient Bulls placed higher than a pair of Top 25-ranked teams, outpacing No. 16 Oklahoma State, and No. 24 Duke at Forest Hills Golf Club (Par 72, 6,244 yards).

