TAMPA — The University of South Florida women’s golf team closed with a five-under 283 in the final round for a fifth-place finish at the AAC Championship at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, led by Medina High School alumna Melanie Green. The final round represented the Bulls low score of the championship.
USF opened with a 284, -4 in the first round and followed up with 297 in the second. In the final round the Bulls got off to a hot start and maintained it throughout the round.
“When talent combines with heart good things happen,” said head coach Erika Brennan. “Today was the round we needed, and they went out there and produced. They rallied. They don’t know how to quit and so they stepped up and battled big. We’re on the post-season bubble so now it’s a waiting game, but they’ve earned every result this year and we’re hoping it’s enough to keep playing. They are a special group.”
Green led the charge, finishing in fourth place overall, her eighth Top 10 finish of the season. Green opened with a five-under 67, followed by 74 in the second round. She birdied three of her final four holes in the third round for a two-under 70 and a total of 211, -5. Green led the field in scoring on the par 3’s at 2.75, -3.
“The second day was just a tough battle,” Green said. “I felt like things weren’t working together as well as the first day. It was statistically how we play final rounds. It was more of just an average day for the Bulls, I feel the energy was comparable to the first day and we all just left everything out there.”
For Green, as much as she wants to win, the experiences that she is having are worth more than the numbers.
“The atmosphere keeps getting better throughout the year as our chemistry just keeps getting stronger,” she said. “We are building friendships that will last a lifetime that’s for sure.”
Green who entered the conference tournament play with a school record rank of No. 14 in the country with a scoring average of 71.76, while she is the No. 40-ranked player in the country. Green holds the school record with 42 career rounds of par or better and is on pace for several school records.
“I don’t care much about the rankings, that’s outside pressure that I don’t care much about,” Green said. “I love to have fun on the course and being a number on a list of golfers doesn’t qualify as fun for me. It’s cool to look at and smile at every once in a while but I don’t stalk the numbers by any means.”
During her high school career with the Mustangs, Green was a three-time Section VI champion and a two-time NYSPHSAA champion.
“I like to look at my stats from previous rounds, to see where I need to improve and work on those things,” Green said. “My process is very simple.”
Last weekend in Western New York the temperature was in the high 80s. Two days later, it was snowing. Did playing in these conditions as a youngster make Green a better golfer?
“I haven’t been up in the cold in almost three years so I’m not sure it has a strong correlation,” she said. “But I’m sure it comes in handy cause I have played in some brutal weather. I think just telling myself that everyone is playing in the same conditions is what makes things easier.”
