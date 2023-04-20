Green caps stellar regular season at USF

Mary Holt/South Florida Athletics Medina grad and University of South Florida junior Melanie Green put together a strong performance at the AAC Championship.

TAMPA — The University of South Florida women’s golf team closed with a five-under 283 in the final round for a fifth-place finish at the AAC Championship at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, led by Medina High School alumna Melanie Green. The final round represented the Bulls low score of the championship.

USF opened with a 284, -4 in the first round and followed up with 297 in the second. In the final round the Bulls got off to a hot start and maintained it throughout the round.

