OAKFIELD — Following a six-year cross country career that began as a seventh-grader on the Hornets’ modified team, Oakfield-Alabama’s Kayla Harding is ready to hit the big time. Next fall, the O-A senior will take her talents to Syracuse University where she will run for the Orange cross country program.
“Kayla has had an impressive career for the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba program and we’re excited to see her continue to improve and compete at Syracuse University,” said O-A/E head coach Pete Beuler. “Kayla has been a constant for our running programs over the past several years — a constant of hard-work and dedication.”
During her four-year run on the varsity cross country squad, Harding helped guide the Hornets to four consecutive Genesee Region League divisional titles while earning GR All-Star recognition on three occassions. At the sectional level, Harding earned two sectional patches throughout her career, finishing 14th overall at the sectional meet as a freshman and earning a 13th-place finish this past fall as a senior.
During the winter, Harding competed for the O-A/E indoor track program, which returned last season following a 12-year hiatus, and took full advantage, helping guide the team’s 3200-meter relay squad to a sectional title and the Hornets to a second-place finish two years in a row.
This spring, Harding is currently amid her fifth season as a member of the O-A/E track and field program, serving as a team captain during two of those seasons.