ROCHESTER — Ever since her time at Alexander High School, Hailee Lowe has been a dominant force on the track.
That level of success has continued at Roberts Wesleyan University and this past weekend, she made some more history for the Redhawks.
At the National Christian College Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, Lowe once against shined as she became a national champion and also broke her own Roberts Wesleyan record with a time of 1:03.67 in the 400-meter hurdles. Her record-setting time beat her own mark of 1:03.97, which she set earlier this month at the East Coast Conference Championships.
Also at the NCCAA Championships, Lowe set a new program record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 0:14.56. That time was good enough for third place in the event.
The NCCAA Championships were held at Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina.
Lowe also helped lead the Redhawks to the ECC Championship in early May, the program’s eighth title in a row. At the ECC meet, Lowe won both the 400-meter hurdles and the 100-meter hurdles, while she took second in the long jump and fourth in the high jump, contributing 32 points to the Roberts’ win.
Also a member of the Roberts Wesleyan indoor track and field team, the exercise science major was named the school’s Track and Field Redhawk of the Year at the at Reggies on April 30.
Also for her efforts this spring, she was named First-Team All-East Coast Conference for both the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump, while she picked up a Second-Team All-ECC selection for the high jump. Lowe was also recognized as an NCCAA Scholar Athlete for both Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, she earned a USTFCCCA All-East Region Award and was named an Athlete of the Month.
Lowe currently holds all hurdle records at Roberts Wesleyan — indoor 60-meter hurdles and the outdoor 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles.
During the indoor season on Jan. 28, in her first multi-event of the season, Lowe placed third in the pentathlon while setting a new Roberts program record and personal best with 3,172 points at the Youngstown State University Mid-Major Invitational. Lowe set three new personal bests during her multi-event schedule in specific events, including the 800-meter run (2:32.47), the 60-meter hurdles (:09.06), and the shot put (7.60m).
Along with those accomplishment, Lowe also joined the swimming and diving team this winter and would win the 50-yard freestyle against Wells College this past winter, which helped her earn the Athlete of the Month honor.
While at Alexander, between swimming in the winter and track and field in the spring, Lowe garnered seven Genesee Region League all-star nods since 2016 and was and would have had another if the 2020 season wasn’t canceled due to COVID-19.
The Alexander record holder in both of the hurdle events and the pentathlon, Lowe was the Section V Class C champion in the pentathlon in 2019.
Lowe was also a five-time member of the Section V state gymnastics team, she holds the Alexander record for diving — in both the six and 11-dive format — and she was a two-time Genesee Region League diving champion, all while being a 10-time scholar athlete recipient.