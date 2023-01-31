ROCHESTER — Still just a sophomore at St. John Fisher University, Byron-Bergen graduate Veronica Duell has begun to make a name for herself in the realm of collegiate indoor track and field.
A 2021 Bees graduate, Duell put together her top college performance this past week as she was named the Empire 8 Co-Field Athlete of the Week.
At the Nazareth Conference Challenge Cup, Duell was the winner in the long jump with an incredible leap of 5.62 meters. That jump broke the St. John Fisher all-time school record, while it also broke the Nazareth facility record and it currently stands as the fourth-best mark in the entire nation.
A four-year varsity member at Byron-Bergen, Duell was a two-time Genesee Region League All-Star, while she captured the Section V Class B3 long jump sectional title as a senior with a jump of 17-5 3/4. That mark set her personal best, while it also broke the long-standing Byron-Bergen record. That season Duell also finished second at the sectional meet as a member of the 4-x-1 relay.
Helping lead the Bees to the divisional title at the Genesee Region League meet, Duell also had bests of 29-2 in the triple jump and a time of :27.84 in the 200 meters.
Following the 2022 outdoor track and field season, Duell was named All-Region after a standout season that saw her play a pivotal role in helping Fisher sweep both the Empire 8 Indoor and Outdoor Championships last season. Meanwhile, Duell also qualified for the NCAA Championship. Duell, along with teammate Michaela Kurbs, entered the championship tied with Demetria Johnson from the University of Dubuque with the 12th-best distance in Division III. They were the first Fisher women to advance to punch their tickets to the NCAAs since Taylor Dence ran the 400-meter hurdles in 2019.
