St. John Fisher University Photo Byron-Bergen graduate Veronica Duell was named an Empire 8 Track Athlete of the Week for St. John Fisher.

ROCHESTER — Still just a sophomore at St. John Fisher University, Byron-Bergen graduate Veronica Duell has begun to make a name for herself in the realm of collegiate indoor track and field.

A 2021 Bees graduate, Duell put together her top college performance this past week as she was named the Empire 8 Co-Field Athlete of the Week.

