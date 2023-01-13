ASHLAND, Ore. — Following a stellar four years at McKendree University in Illinois, Avon High School graduate Joye Levendusky didn’t have much left to prove on the collegiate wrestling mats.

However, after those four impressive seasons for the Bearcats, Levendusky opted to transfer as a fifth-year year senior to Southern Oregon University, where her individual and team success has continued.

