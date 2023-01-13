ASHLAND, Ore. — Following a stellar four years at McKendree University in Illinois, Avon High School graduate Joye Levendusky didn’t have much left to prove on the collegiate wrestling mats.
However, after those four impressive seasons for the Bearcats, Levendusky opted to transfer as a fifth-year year senior to Southern Oregon University, where her individual and team success has continued.
This past weekend, Levendusky was a major part of the biggest milestone in Southern Oregon women’s wrestling program history as she helped the Raiders capture the NAIA title at the U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA National Dual Meet Championships.
“Being a part of the dual team to win National Duals this year felt incredible,” Levendusky said. “I had experienced those feelings before when winning National Duals with my previous team, but this time felt great for more reasons than one. The girls work so hard every day and SOU had never won that tournament before. Watching them reach that accomplishment and playing a role in the win was just incredible. It felt very well-deserved on everyone’s part. I am proud of my teammates and very thankful for my coaches that I was able to be on such a dedicated team for my last year and share that experience with them.”
While at McKendree, Levendusky was a key member of a Bearcats program that captured three national titles, while individually she was named a college All-American during her final three seasons.
However, when it came to being on the mats for her fifth and final season, the decision of where that was going to happen wasn’t a simple one. But there was just something about Southern Oregon that called her name.
“I was planning on using my last year at McKendree because I loved the coaching staff and my teammates,” Levendusky said. “When my head coach at the time, Sam Schmitz, decided to pursue another coaching opportunity, I decided to enter the transfer portal. Gabby Weyhrich was my assistant coach at the time and told me she was applying for the head coaching position at Southern Oregon University. I looked into the school and eventually went on a visit. I loved the team atmosphere, the area in Oregon, and the opportunity to wrestle for a trusted coach. The women I wrestle with now are so hard working, positive, and hungry. SOU is truly a wonderful place to spend my last collegiate year competing.”
A 2018 graduate of Avon High School, Levendusky began her college career with a 14-5 individual record, which included a second-place finish at the Lady Warrior Open and at the Bob Kellogg Women’s Open, while she took fourth at the Missouri Valley Open and was seventh at the WCWA Tournament, earning her first All-American status.
Her next two years she would go a combined 25-10, with a fourth-place finish at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship as a sophomore and a second-place finish at the NCWWC as a junior, when she finished ranked second in the NWCA regular season poll.
Levendusky would go on to reach the national finals again as a senior, when she rose to as high as No. 8 in the national rankings.
And with her continued success, Levendusky — who has already earned a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science and sports performance — is quick to recognize her time at Avon.
“I am very thankful for my high school coaches, Nick Kubinski and Andy Englert, for my experience at Avon,” she said. “They welcomed me to the men’s team like any other athlete and Kubinski always pushed me to be my best. He invested in me and always respected me as an athlete. Because of my experience against the men in high school, I was able to grow my technique and grit for the future. My high school experience wrestling men helped prepare my mindset to be able to accomplish great things in college and push through adversity.”
Now with the Raiders, Levendusky again provided her worth on the big stage.
At the NAIA National Duals, she finished a perfect 4-0 with four technical falls at 170 pounds, while she was only scored on one time, outscoring opponents 42-2. Her outstanding performance helped lead Southern Oregon to its first-ever team national championship. In both the semifinals against Menlo and the finals against Grand View, the Raiders were losing the dual when it got to her 170-pound weight class.
Southern Oregon ultimately would top Menlo 25-18 and Grand View 22-18, thanks to Levendusky and another upper-weight senior in 191-pounder Grace Kristoff. Trailing the Oaks 18-17, Levendusky, ranked No. 3, and Kristoff, ranked No. 5, scored back-to-back technical fall shutouts against Jessica Mendietta and Nikita Dhaliwal. And trailing the Vikings 17-15, Levendusky put the Raiders on top with a 10-0 technical fall over No. 4 Abby McIntyre before Kristoff clinched the championship with a 3-1 decision over No. 11 Olivia Brown.
“My teammate, Grace Kristoff, is actually my roommate and best friend,” Levendusky said. “I told her before my match that I loved the pressure. I have the mindset that there can be no opportunity for something great if there is also not an opportunity for failure. So, instead of thinking about all the pressure and worrying about letting my team down, I love to think about how I have the opportunity to do something amazing for my teammates. It is so exciting to me when I am presented with an opportunity in life to accomplish something because not everyone has those opportunities.”
All the while, Levendusky knew that she was well prepared for the big stage of the national tournament one last time. And there was no place else she would rather be.
“As a freshman (at McKendree), I was brought to the national dual tournament to watch. I was not a starter then,” she said. “As the years progressed, I have played more and more of a role in the lineup. This year, my past experiences at national duals as well as other high-pressure tournaments such as the Olympic Trials, allowed me to feel at-home during competition. We also train very hard in the wrestling room and push ourselves past our breaking points as often as possible. We push each other so much mentally and physically, so I felt very ready for whatever another team could throw at me. I also have learned to trust my training and know that I am in better shape and can hold position if I am challenged so I can go into matches confidently.”
As a senior at McKendree. Levendusky earned the second-place finish at the national tournament behind a 3-1 overall record. The senior began the weekend with a tech fall win over Jacklyn Smith of Sacred Heart (10-0, 2:08), then collected a pair of decisions to move into the finals. Her two decisions came against Jade Herzer (Stevens Point) on a 3-2 count and over King’s Cheyenne Bowman on a 6-4 score. The championship matchup put Levendusky against Yelena Makoyed of NCC, which Levendusky dropped by tech fall (11-0, 3:34).
Among her many accolades with the Bearcats, Levendusky was a 2021 Missouri Valley Open finalist and three-time MoVal Placer, a 2021 Pointer Open champion, a 2021 Olympic Team Trials qualifier, a 2020 Junior National finalist, a 2020 third-place finisher at the U23 World Team Trials and a 2019 U.S. Junior National team member.
Despite that incredible success at McKendree, Levendusky had no problems adjusting to her new surroundings.
“Adapting to moving to Oregon has proved to be easier than expected,” she said. “First of all, I felt like Oregon was where I belonged as soon as I moved here. I love the outdoors, hiking, camping, backpacking, etc. and so Oregon fills those desires really well. But when it comes to being a part of a new wrestling team, the transition was made easy by my teammates. They welcomed me with open arms and have been very supportive through this whole season inside and outside of the wrestling room. In addition, being coached by Coach Gabby has allowed for the continuation of many aspects of the wrestling philosophy and training that I enjoyed at my previous school. I was also not alone in the move because my two good friends Grace Kristoff and Natalie Reyna, who I have wrestled with for the past four years, also transferred to SOU. My boyfriend, Mason Gray, is also pursuing his masters degree and helping to coach the women’s wrestling team at SOU.”
As a senior at Avon, Levendusky went 21-7. She she completed her high school career as a three-time Fargo All-American and seven-time All-American at national USA Wrestling events.
That year she also helped the Braves to a 5-0 Livingston Conference record and an LCAA Division I title, while they would go on to win the LCAA tournament, where she would finish fifth at 145 points. Avon (with Geneseo) would eventually finish second to Canisteo-Greenwood at the Class BB championships.
Now with her collegiate wrestling career quickly coming to a close, Levendusky has started to think about the future. And, of course, it includes wrestling.
“I plan to help coach the women at SOU while finishing my MBA,” she said. “I will be training alongside them and continuing to compete in senior level events. I am not positive yet how long I will be playing a coaching role at SOU, but I do know that I plan to continue training and competing during that time, and eventually train with a club or RTC.”