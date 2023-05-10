ATTICA — For six years, Libby Kibler has been a fixture in the pool for Attica High School. Now, she will look to do the same at the next level.
Last week, Kibler signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Division II Gannon University. Kibler was also considering Nazareth College.
“I chose Gannon because it has a very strong environmental science program, which is what I plan to major in,” Kibler said. “They have a 4+1 Master’s degree program in environmental science, as well as a lot of resources available due to its location on Lake Erie.”
Joining the Golden Knights women’s swimming team next season, Kibler leaves behind quite the legacy for the Blue Devils.
Among her many accolades, Kibler was named to her almost unprecedented sixth Genesee Region League All-Star team this past winter when she went an impressive 23-3 in her events.
“The coaching staff at Attica High School is extremely proud of Libby signing at Gannon,” Attica swimming and diving coach Anthony Ianni said. “Libby has put in a lot of effort and time into the sport. It is wonderful to see her go onto the next level. Libby has accomplished many great feats in swimming and it’s nice to know that she will continue the sport that she loves. Many student-athletes stop playing sports after high school.
“Being an athlete in college is very difficult and the time commitment is overwhelming,” Ianni added. “Swim teams practice twice a day and perform lifting workouts throughout the season. It is physically and mentally demanding. Libby is definitely ready for the challenge. Gannon University is a very good program, finishing fourth last year out of 11 teams at their conference championship. It was a great experience to have coached an athlete as talented as Libby. I am looking forward to following her career at Gannon.”
This past season in earning her sixth all-star selection, Kibler was the GR/NO Champion in the 200 IM (2:20.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.04), while she was also the Genesee Region League champion in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Also among her many accomplishments, Kibler holds the Attica program record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.25, the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.87 and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.93.
“Competing at the Division II level is a big jump from high school, with double workouts per day and cross training, so I will have to dedicate myself to the new types of practices and learn from the veteran swimmers at Gannon,” Kibler said. “I will also have to learn to balance my academics with swimming in order to be successful in all aspects of college.”
Outside of the pool, Kibler has also been a long-time member of the Attica cross country and tennis teams, and Coach Ianni knows that moving to the collegiate level is definitely something she can continue to thrive at.
“Libby really knows how to budget her time,” Ianni said. “At Attica she was a three-sport athlete and swam club swimming all year. This schedule kept Libby very busy. Libby excelled in all three sports and is her class valedictorian. Libby’s work ethic is outstanding during practices; she is focused and every day she brings her best. She will easily make the transition to collegiate swimming. Through high school and her club team she is used to swimming 6,000 yards in a two-hour practice.”