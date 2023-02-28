Several of Monday’s Section V Boys Basketball semifinal games were held in locations without cellular service, leading to a host of issues for the BDN and fans. File photo

Over the past several seasons, Section V has instituted a mobile-ticketing process for many of its sectional contests, requiring fans to download a ticket to their smartphone and display it to gain entry to a given event. Seemingly a smart move, considering the convenience a mobile ticket would provide, rather than requiring fans to carry cash and purchase tickets at the door.

I mean, who carries cash anymore?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1