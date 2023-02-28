Over the past several seasons, Section V has instituted a mobile-ticketing process for many of its sectional contests, requiring fans to download a ticket to their smartphone and display it to gain entry to a given event. Seemingly a smart move, considering the convenience a mobile ticket would provide, rather than requiring fans to carry cash and purchase tickets at the door.
I mean, who carries cash anymore?
However, other decisions made by Section V regarding the sectional basketball tournament, particularly the sites determined for several sectional semifinal contests, leave me confounded.
At least two Section V Boys Basketball semifinal sites were located within dead zones. Meaning each site lacked adequate cellular service one would need to A.) download a mobile ticket required to gain entry to the event, and B.) operate a smartphone even to make a phone call or send a text, much less make a social media post or potentially host a livestream. Section V was aware of this upon scheduling these contests, as they sent out a reminder to all those who hoped to attend, recommending they download their ticket and have them ready well before arriving at the site due to a lack of cellular service.
That seems counterintuitive.
Most of those who presented their mobile tickets at Bloomfield and Letchworth, by the accounts I received, had little issue. But there were several fans at each venue that did require assistance gaining access, as their ticket would not load appropriately upon entering each facility due to the lack of cell service at each venue. In the end, we were all playing with fire on Monday night and will continue to throughout the week when we head back to Letchworth and Bloomfield for other sectional basketball contests.
In the age of the smartphone, a game of such magnitude should not be held in a location where communication with the outside world is quite literally impossible.
While I understand that when Section V requests school districts to host sectional semifinals, there are always a few districts that consistently step to the forefront and offer their services on a regular basis, and that’s great. I’m sure that makes it easy on Section V, having the same schools step up to host such critical events in the athletics calendar. It takes much of the stress of scheduling these events out of the equation when schools are gracious with their time and service.
But my point is that we can surely do better.
Bloomfield recently upgraded its gym floor and the lighting within its gym and boasts one of the most sizeable venues of any small school within Section V. They also have one of the most helpful athletic directors in the area, Greg Parzych. Letchworth is one of the most well-kept, quality facilities in all of Section V. Tyler King, Letchworth AD, is another fantastic administrator, and Jeff Nevinger is as helpful an IT representative as I’ve met. Both locations would be great locations to host a Section V semifinal — if both weren’t dungeons in terms of one’s ability to gain cellular service.
On Monday, I spent two-and-a-half hours at Bloomfield High School, trying to acquire a network connection for the Daily News to stream two sectional semifinal contests from that location — Warsaw vs. Lyons and Avon vs. Geneseo. It was a long process and couldn’t have been completed without the help of Parzych, Section V Director of Communications and Marketing Shaun Jeffers and other members of the Bloomfield administration. Due to their diligence, the first stream was flawless, as Lyons took home a double-digit victory over Warsaw that was captured in its entirety. However, the second game between Avon and Geneseo did not go as planned.
In fact, it was a disaster.
Upon trying to load the Daily News’ second stream of the night at Bloomfield, something went awry with the internet connection graciously provided by the school. While it was a lengthy process to gain access to the network throughout the day, I trust the Bloomfield district did all it could to ensure we would have a smooth night of streaming. And initially, it appeared as if that would indeed be the case. I successfully tested the internet connection during the day, and our staff had a flawless first stream before encountering issues prior to the second stream that could not be resolved.
When things did not go as planned, in an attempt to pivot, our staff intuitively switched over to the cellular hotspot that we carry with us to each event in case of emergencies, such as the one that disallowed us from streaming the Avon vs. Geneseo game. But, with Bloomfield’s cellular service lacking — er non-existent — our staff on the scene was incapable of making the adjustment needed to get the game on the air following an unexpected technical difficulty that was out of our control. And being the school’s network and the game scheduled well beyond the district’s IT department’s office hours, no one was available to assist in regaining access to the district network.
Additionally, with the BDN staff at Bloomfield not being as well-versed in the streaming process as I have been in doing so many streams over the years, they attempted to call me for advice on how to solve the issues they had encountered. However, due to my phone’s cellular service bar reading ‘SOS,’ a mode that allows only emergency calls, from the minute I approached Letchworth High School, I was unable to receive calls or texts and was wholly unaware of what had taken place several miles away.
It wasn’t until halftime of our second game at Letchworth that, upon using the laptop we were streaming with because using my smartphone was impossible, I realized the Avon-Geneseo game was not on the air.
In other words, my staff was up a creek without a paddle in the most critical game of our 2022-23 high school basketball streaming schedule. We had several sponsors for the game and had over 200 people waiting to tune in at the time of tip-off. We expected to have over 500 people watching our stream, which would have been great exposure for the athletes, our sponsors and our work at the Daily News.
Another drawback of hosting these games at a site lacking cellular service beyond what the BDN dealt with Monday night is the potential for traveling fans and teams to be caught in poor weather, as many were en route to Letchworth on Monday when a snowstorm swept through the area, left without the capability of reaching loved ones in case of emergency or to confirm their arrival as not to worry friends and family. Without the ability to communicate, things could have become dangerous in a hurry.
To conclude, over 100 school districts fly the Section V banner. It is tough to believe that adequate sites cannot be determined for these critical games. And for a site to be considered adequate, in my mind, network capability and cellular service are two simple requirements that, in 2023, should be relatively simple to fulfill.
If fans are to be asked to download mobile tickets and Section V truly wants to keep its fans safe, while also moving forward with its initiative pertaining to the promotion of its member districts and their athletic departments, then ensuring the biggest games of the year are held where communication and connectivity are possible seems like a no-brainer.
Hopefully, Section V will adjust its thinking in the years to come. It’s time to step into the future with two feet and ensure these semifinal sites offer more than just the bare minimum.
(Alex Brasky is the regional sports editor of the Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News. He can be reached via email at abrasky@batavianews.com.)