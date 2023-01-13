Connor Hellebuyck, Jets bounce back by beating Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Winnipeg Jets at home on Thursday. Photo: Jefferee Woo

Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves and the visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday.

Kyle Connor scored the game-winning goal in the third period, while Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey and Karson Kuhlman also scored for the Jets.

FieldLevelMedia