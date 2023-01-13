Connor Hellebuyck, Jets bounce back by beating Sabres

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.