DEPEW — Success breeds success. And when you have a head coach with a track record such as the one Depew girls’ basketball coach and Elba High School alumna McKenzie Bezon possesses, incredible achievement is sure to be manufactured post haste.
That’s been precisely what has played out through Bezon’s first three seasons guiding the Wildcats’ program, as the former Lancers great has helped her squad achieve an incredible record of 57-10, which includes three consecutive divisional titles and three appearances in the Section VI Class B1 final, with two of those trips to the title game finishing with Depew achieving championship glory. This season, after claiming the team’s second sectional title under Bezon’s leadership, the first since 2021, the Wildcats advanced to the Far West Regional round for the first time in school history for either the boys’ or girls’ programs, eventually falling to Section V representative and eventual NYSPHSAA and Federation champion Waterloo. For her work at the helm of the Wildcats’ program this season, Bezon was honored as the 2022-23 All-Bee Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, which honors the top coach throughout the Buffalo area.
“This season was one for the books. This team will forever hold a special place in my heart,” said Bezon. “From the beginning of the season, this group had bought in and gave every practice and game their all.
“We have a saying for each season and this season was ‘All or Nothing.’ We decided that if we weren’t giving it our all in every practice, every drill, every game, that means nothing. They definitely gave it their all. As the coach I was excited for every practice because this team was driven, they worked hard, and had fun.”
During her time at Elba, Bezon recorded over 1,000 career points, was honored as the NYSPHSAA Class D Player of the Year twice and helped the Lancers claim three sectional titles along with one NYSPHSAA championship. It’s clear, her experience at the highest level has immediately bled into her coaching career, allowing her to best guide the top-tier athletes a strong Class B athletics program such as the one that resides in Depew has to offer.
“I am so thankful I was hired into a program that the girls trusted me and worked hard for me from the second I got there,” said Bezon. “They believed in me and I absolutely believed in them. I gave them the tools and the blueprint and they ran with it. They put the time and effort in and they built a program that is well-known in Section VI now. I am just happy the girls are getting the recognition because they absolutely deserve it. I couldn’t have done it without the leadership of my three captains Kaylee Krysztof, Mia Vannelli, and Natalie Witt. I also couldn’t have done it without my go-to assistant coach Dave Krysztof.”
Over the past three seasons as head coach of a thriving varsity program, Bezon has spent time reflecting on how far she has come throughout her basketball journey and how fortunate she is to have been around so many successful teams.
“I am very lucky to have had the journey that I’ve had as a player to coach now,” she said. “Each coach and team is different and to be a part of so much greatness it has allowed me to bring all those experiences, lessons, game styles and philosophies with me. I have so many people to be thankful for and that have helped me throughout my years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Go Wildcats!”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.