Elba alumna McKenzie Bezon has helped guide the Depew girls' basketball program to incredible success during her short time as head coach. Photo provided

DEPEW — Success breeds success. And when you have a head coach with a track record such as the one Depew girls’ basketball coach and Elba High School alumna McKenzie Bezon possesses, incredible achievement is sure to be manufactured post haste.

That’s been precisely what has played out through Bezon’s first three seasons guiding the Wildcats’ program, as the former Lancers great has helped her squad achieve an incredible record of 57-10, which includes three consecutive divisional titles and three appearances in the Section VI Class B1 final, with two of those trips to the title game finishing with Depew achieving championship glory. This season, after claiming the team’s second sectional title under Bezon’s leadership, the first since 2021, the Wildcats advanced to the Far West Regional round for the first time in school history for either the boys’ or girls’ programs, eventually falling to Section V representative and eventual NYSPHSAA and Federation champion Waterloo. For her work at the helm of the Wildcats’ program this season, Bezon was honored as the 2022-23 All-Bee Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, which honors the top coach throughout the Buffalo area.

