CALEDONIA — Over the past decade or so, year after year, the Caledonia-Mumford softball program has produced some of the top players in Section V and New York State.
From New York State Softball Hall of Famer Hannah Anderson, to the likes of Grace Walker, Gillian Flint, Meghan Mietlicki, Andrea Coyle and a host of others, the Raiders and head coach Dan Dickens have seen dominant athletes cross their paths seemingly every spring. And for the past five years, they have had another one within their midst who is wrapping up another spectacular Cal-Mum career.
Since first starting on the varsity team in the eighth grade, senior Maddy DeVore has consistently put her stamp on the program and with just about half of her final campaign still to play, DeVore has already put herself toward the top of that list of Raider greats.
“One of the things in seventh grade, and she played JVs, but we brought her up for our sectional run, you could just see from the beginning of preseason. She had a very good IQ for the game, ran the bases well, had a strong arm, those types of things,” Dickens said. “And I remember telling our JV coach, she’s playing every inning. Bat her first so she gets as many at-bats as she possibly can. And being around us in that seventh-grade year, she was around the team that lost by one in the Far West Regional to the eventual state champion. So she saw what it takes for some of those girls to get to that point. And then as an eighth-grader she came up and started in centerfield for us and really had a good season. “Unfortunately, the ninth-grade year was cut short with COVID and 10th-grade year she actually pitched for us — we needed somebody — and she put the time into it to, at least, make us competitive that year. We actually won a good amount of games and she was actually the player of the year for our class. And the last two seasons, the ball just comes off her bat with a different sound than most girls when they hit it. And it’s not from luck or accident. She puts a lot of time and effort into it and you love seeing hard work rewarded; you see her stats, you can’t make those up.”
For her career, those stats have simply been incredible.
Through Cal-Mum’s 9-3 start to the 2023 season, DeVore is batting .522 (132-for-253) for her career, with 142 runs scored, 86 runs batted in (as mainly a leadoff hitter), 32 doubles, 18 triples and nine home runs, which puts her right at that echelon of the Raider greats previously mentioned.
And it all didn’t come easy, especially with the change from centerfield, to pitcher, to her natural position of shortstop.
“It’s a lot, I play a lot of travel and we have practices every Sunday except for during this time of school softball, but it’s hard work,” DeVore said. “It’s just a lot of practice making sure you’re taking the right angles on everything, just listening to Dickens tell us what to do all the time. So I think that helps a lot having him. And sometimes you just have to be an athlete.”
However, despite the numbers, the one thing missing on DeVore’s resume is that coveted Section V block.
DeVore was on the 2018 team as a seventh-grader that came from the No. 4 seed to capture the Class C2 title, but because of the talent ahead of her she didn’t see any action. Since then the Raiders have been solid, but haven’t been able to get over the hump.
Last season Cal-Mum was a quality 13-6 but fell in the opening round of the Class C2 tournament and it was 10-7 the year before with a loss in the quarterfinals.
“Our goal is to win sectionals for the first time in a long time,” DeVore said. “It’s been a big goal of mine for a long time because I’ve never won a sectional title except for in seventh grade, but I didn’t play. So I really want to win one for myself and to achieve that. We’re all going to keep working hard in practice coming up with new drills to do for fielding and hitting and taking every game seriously and working out — make sure we’re going up to bat with a good plan in our head, going in the field focusing on what we need to do to get the outs and hopefully it works out in our favor.”
And more than just the stats and the personal accolades, playing softball at Cal-Mum has been a lot more for DeVore.
A player with great instincts for the game, according to Dickens, for the past five years DeVore has done anything and everything to simply help the team win. A three-year team captain, she helps run the team’s Instagram account, she helped coordinate the Spring Training trip to Myrtle Beach and she planned and ran the Raiders’ morning workout sessions in the offseason, among other things.
For Dickens, those are just some of the things that have made her a special player and representative for the program.
“When I told her that she was most likely going to pitch, I told her well in advance, we were just losing that year to develop somebody that we had our eyes on (because the 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19) and you can’t force people to go work outside of the school year,” Coach Dickens said. “So she was our best option for that. She had a great attitude about it and that’s the thing with Maddy. I could tell her tonight she’s going out and playing right field for us and she wouldn’t care, she’d go out and do it. She’s a great team player and I think being versatile helps a lot too.”
DeVore plans to extend her playing career at the collegiate level, at Fredonia, and Dickens believes her versatility will serve her well in the hunt for early playing time.
“If she just says ‘I can only play shortstop’ and they have a junior all-league shortstop in front of her, then she’s going to be sitting on the bench for two years,” said the Raiders head coach. “So I think having that flexibility, being able to play in multiple spots, is going to help her as she gets on and moves on to the next step of her softball career.”
For DeVore, the responsibility of being a team leader and captain was something that just came naturally. She saw the older, talented players that came before her and they were the ones who taught her what it meant to play Cal-Mum softball. “I saw a lot of the older girls before me who did it, like Mackenzie Wilson, I really did look up to her when I was in seventh grade because she led everybody, on the field and off the field,” DeVore said. “And I wanted to be a lot like her. And I personally think when you’re a leader on the team you get to help people and do a lot of the decision-making and build people up, but also correct them at the same time. So I just like helping everybody out.”
Yet, even though there were big shoes to fill, DeVore never felt the pressure to live up to the players that came before her.
“I just kind of did my thing,” she said. “I was like, if I’m as good as them, then that’s great. But if I’m not, then that’s where I am. As long as I worked hard at it, I was OK with it.”
That hard work has continued to pay off.
This spring she is putting together the best campaign of her career. Through 12 games, she is batting an incredible .689 (31-for-45) with eight walks, 35 runs scored and 17 runs batted in with 10 doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs.
“I think that’s also one of the things that’s helped Maddy grow is when she was younger, she looked up to and took that advice from some of these older kids,” Dickens said. “She never thought she knew it all. She never thought ‘oh, you know, why do I have to follow them?’ We don’t see that as much now with some of these younger athletes coming through. I think has a little to do with just, kind of, the generation of where we’re at, where there’s some young athletes that just want to do it their way. They don’t want to be coached, they don’t want to be mentored by some of these older girls. And Maddy’s always been open-minded and she wanted to emulate some of those girls and wanted to follow in some of those footsteps. I mean, we’ve won a lot of championships with those other girls too and it’s something we’re striving to get this year.”
In the offseason, DeVore has played for the likes of Smash-it-Sports and Webster Xtreme on the softball diamond, while at Cal-Mum she has excelled at both volleyball and basketball, which she readily admits aren’t her best sports. However, she has earned Livingston Conference All-Star selections in both.
Last winter, she helped lead Cal-Mum to a 14-8 record on the hardwood when she averaged 6.9 points per game, while she was second on the team with over 11 rebounds per night. She also chipped in with nearly two steals per game as well.
On the volleyball court in the fall she helped the Raiders to a 7-11 overall record.
For softball, DeVore is a two-time All-State selection. After earning a 10th-team honor as a sophomore in 2021, she jumped to the fourth-team in Class C last spring when she hit .615 with 10 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 50 runs scored and 38 runs batted in. She was also a perfect 15-of-15 on stolen bases as a junior.
And these are all aspects of her game that Dickens thinks can make her excel at the next level, where she will also major in exercise science.
“I think that’s one of the things that I like the most about Maddy, her work ethic, her strive to be better than average,” Dickens said. “She wants to be the best she can at anything she does. And she gets frustrated and upset when things don’t go her way. But that’s what competitive people do and some of the stuff that I think about her is what makes her really incredible and makes her an amazing girl. Those are some traits that can’t really be instilled by me. Those are things that come from her family. And, if we had a whole team full of girls that had that same attitude and drive, you’re talking about one of those unbeatable teams, She’s just an amazing person to be around every day.”
DeVore will be going to a Fredonia program that is in the process of rebuilding, but she knows what it is going to take to continue to thrive at the collegiate level.
“It’s definitely going to be hard because there’s a lot of girls ahead of me there that have been working just as hard to get a starting spot,” DeVore said. “So I’m not expecting to go in there and automatically have a starting spot, but I am going to go in there and work very hard to earn one.”
There is still more work to do in high school, and that starts on Saturday with a game at home against Palmyra-Macedon.