LE ROY — Recently graduated Bella Condidorio will go down as one of the top track and field athletes in Le Roy history.
This past spring, she capped her incredible career in impressive fashion with two more Section V individual titles and a solid performance at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
However, her final campaign in the black and red almost didn’t happen.
Following a difficult end to her junior indoor track and field season and a ‘disappointing’ outdoor season to follow, Condidorio gave serious thought to hanging up her track shoes after a concussion forced her to miss the indoor Section V Championships that winter and led her to a subpar spring.
“I literally watched my patch be given away to a girl with a time, I could have beaten it,” Condidorio said. “It really tore me apart. So going into outdoor (in 2022), I had this immense amount of pressure on me to do well and redeem myself, in a way. A lot of people were putting that on me, I think, and I wasn’t hitting the times that I wanted to early in the season. I think a lot of people were starting to get on me about that and I started to skip practices and I started to skip meets and I started to skip doing the workouts that would make me a better athlete. So when the time for sectionals in outdoor came along, I did not perform well at all. It just tore me apart. I hated track, I hated everything to do with it and I actually didn’t want to do it this year.”
But, as she likes to say, she ‘has that dog in her’ and she persevered. Much to the delight of first-year head coach Austin Dwyer, Condidorio not only returned to dominate the hurdles in her final season, but she did so while being a leader for the Oatkan Knights.
“I knew she didn’t have the season that she wanted and it didn’t go well for her,” Dwyer said. “I actually had no idea until she just said that, that she was wavering on not doing it this spring. I promise you if I got word of that, I would have been in her ear and I wouldn’t have allowed that to happen. But I think that speaks to who she is as a person, that she was on the fence and she found a way to work through it and battle through adversity and doubt. And I think hurdles is, really, an event that is different from a lot of other track events from the standpoint of, you can go out and lay down a great time and it’s really tough to do that again, whereas in a sprint or a distance race, there aren’t as many variables. Every step of the race you have to be perfect and I think that puts a lot of pressure on someone like Bella, who holds herself to a high standard. And when you’re putting in all the work and not seeing the results you wanted, your mind goes to the place where Bella was at last spring. But I think she also taught herself that working through that, you’re going to find other things in life when you’re going to have your back against the wall and you’re going to want to throw the towel in. And I hope as she progresses through her college career, not only athletically but academically, I hope she keeps that in the back of her mind, that you can work through things, and that if there’s a will there’s a way.”
Condidorio’s decision to continue on the track started with just indoor, which she prefers to outdoor. But after she performed well, she opted to close out her high school career in style, and she’s glad she did.
At the Section V Class A3 indoor championship, she captured the 55-meter hurdles title with a blistering time of :08.87, while she also helped the 1600-meter relay team to a third-place finish.
Come the spring, the titles would continue to come.
She would win the 100-meter hurdles title with a time of :15.70 at the Livingston Conference Championships, while she finished second to only Hornell’s Elaina Flaitz in the 400-meter hurdles. At the Section V Class B2 meet, she would take home both the 100-meter hurdles title — in :15.67 — and the 400-meter hurdles title, with a time of 1:09.15.
She would go on to finish second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at the Division II state qualifier, sending her to states. At Middletown High School, she would take sixth overall in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :15.97.
This all following a five-year varsity career that saw her burst onto the stage as an eighth-grader.
“My mom did hurdles when she did track in high school and I thought I would give it a try and I really liked it,” Condidorio said. “And then when I was going up against McKenna (Cone) and I was keeping up with her a little bit, I thought I could be good at it. She would always still beat me, but I knew I had so many years ahead of me to improve and I was just happy with my results.”
In 2019, when Cone was a senior, Condidorio finished second to her teammate in the 100-meter hurdles at the Section V Class CC Championships, while she captured her first individual patch, winning the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:07.00. She would go on to take third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at the state qualifier and she credits a lot of her early successes to Cone, who put together an impressive high school career of her own.
“Aside from her helping out with the hurdles a lot, I learned from her how to be kind and push other teammates,” Condidorio said. “McKenna easily could have gotten jealous because I was pretty talented as an eighth-grader. But instead of pushing me away and being rude, she really stuck with me and put me under her wing and taught me some valuable life lessons. And I’m really appreciative of it.”
Ever since then, she has been on her way and has created a name for herself as one of the top hurdlers in Section V.
“When she began her career in eighth grade I was an assistant on the staff and I think she turned a lot of heads as a young athlete,” Dwyer said. “To see her continue to climb and even just maintain some of the times she achieved at a young age is pretty uncommon for girls in the sport of track and field. I think the other thing that sets Bella apart from other sports and other athletes is that after her eighth-grade season, we really didn’t have someone day-to-day pushing her in practice. She is really self-driven and, I like to say, self-made. She’s worked her tail off. She’s always the last one at practice. A lot of times we would have to tell her to dial it down a little bit, that she was doing too much. That’s pretty uncommon in this day and age that you have to tell somebody they are working too hard. I’m really happy for her and I’m glad she got the results that she did this year. I know she had some lofty goals for the season and I think she almost achieved all of them. Kudos to her. She put in all the time and effort to be able to do that and I was happy to see it pay off for her.”
After the 2020 season was taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Condidorio came back with a vengeance during her sophomore season in 2021.
That spring she won the LCAA title in both the 100-meter hurdles (:16.60) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:12.23), while she would go on to cross first in both events at the Section V Class B2 Championship with times of :15.83 and 1:05.68, respectively.
There was no state qualifier or championship meet that season.
“I think it’s very challenging, in any sport, when you experience a lot of success at a young age - they use the phrase ‘you peaked early,’” Dwyer said. “Especially track, because you’re racing against the clock. Every time you compete it’s measured very specifically. Specifically to track, what Bella was able to do was hone in on the little things, especially being a hurdler, to fine tune and get those times down to where she wanted. I know there were times that she plateaued and wasn’t able to get over that hump, but this year she was able to put it all together. She’s done a lot of training outside of running to get her body in a position to be able to do that. Collectively, to other young athletes, I would encourage them if you’re not meeting those goals or you’ve plateaued, to take a look at your training and your skill set. Where are those little areas you can hone in on to improve?”
Despite saying she had a down year as a junior, Condidorio still won the LCAA title in the 100-meter hurdles and finished third in that event at the Class B2 Championship.
And once she fully committed to running her senior year, she became the leader that Dwyer and his staff knew she could be.
“Myself and Coach (Anthony) Macaluso, it was our first year as coaches, so I give her a lot of credit for setting the tone and creating the expectations, getting practice going, she led the warm-up every day,” Dwyer said. “And she was never complaining about it and a lot of times pleading for a harder workout. The first week she said ‘I want to puke every day for the first week.’ I said ‘that’s probably not the best thing for you but I respect the hustle.’ She was a great leader for not only the other girls on the team, but a lot of the guys. A lot of our workouts she would go with the male athletes and a lot of the time was beating them in the workouts. So, I think for the entire program, she was a great role model for what it takes to receive the results that you want.”
Throughout her time with the Oatkan Knights, Condidorio was also a talented, four-year varsity soccer player. A captain her senior year, she finished her career with 19 goals and 17 assists.
Next year, she will be continuing her track and field journey at SUNY Brockport.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I think there’s a lot that I can improve on. At states, the majority of the girls I saw hurdling were three-stepping and I four-stepping and I was still competing at a state level with these girls. So I think I have the biggest room to improve on in the 55-and 100-meter hurdles. Because I think once I get the three-step down I know I can dominate. As for the 400 hurdles, I don’t think I ever really knew how to run that right because you really need to pace yourself. I’m really excited to really learn how to run that race.”
For Dwyer, it’s just been great to watch someone with Condidorio’s talent compete day in and day out.
“It’s awesome,” Coach Dwyer said. “We go to other meets and other invites, even against the larger schools, and they see Bella compete, she turns heads and people talk. She’s a well-known, respected athlete among Section V. To be able to just observe it, watch it and enjoy it, it’s been a pleasure. I’m looking forward to her college career. There is a lot in front of her and I think someone with her work ethic and mentality can get around some of the other athletes that are on her level and I think she’s going to have that ability to go and compete every day in practice. I think the sky’s the limit.”