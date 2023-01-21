ORCHARD PARK — One of the words most bandied about when it comes to organized sports is culture.
From youth sports, to high school, to college and then to professional, when a team or program is struggling and has so for many years, it is always said that they need to ‘change the culture.’ This, most often, coincides with a new head coach, who brings a new energy, philosophy or dynamic to a team that has consistently performed to a subpar standard, or even worse.
This change of culture has worked many times at all levels as new regimes are brought in and, almost immediately, the team or program becomes instantly respectable. However, oftentimes this attempt to change fails and, many times, it fails miserably.
National Football League teams like Washington, Cleveland, the New York Jets and Detroit (until, maybe this year), are all examples of when this change has not worked, no matter who is brought in to promote it.
Yet, one place that the ‘change of culture’ has been most evident has been in Orchard Park.
With the arrival of head coach Sean McDermott in 2017, the Buffalo Bills have turned from a perennial doormat to a perennial Super Bowl contender and it is no secret that their head coach has been the major reason why.
“He’s for the boys, man. McDermott is for the boys,” lineman Dion Dawkins said. “And as a player, that’s the best feeling ever to have a coach that is for his players. And McDermott does everything that he could possibly do to keep us healthy, to keep us fresh, to keep our mental, you know, calm and cool. And McDermott has changed (laughs) a whole lot, but like now that I’m going down my six and a half year stretch, he’s loosened up. And just like when I’m talking about that going on a date thing, he’s been through multiple dates in the season, honestly, like, if you can think about it. He’s been on multiple, so he knows how to handle his environment and he’s a great leader, man. Truly. And I’m thankful to be a part of what he’s doing and I’m thankful to have a leader like him cause he’s true, like as a dad, as a person and as a coach, you know, like he just does it the right way. And I’m truly blessed. I really am.”
•••
Success has seemingly followed McDermott wherever he has gone, for the most part.
A talented athlete in high school on both the football field and the wrestling mat, he was an All-Southeastern Pennsylvania defensive back, while he was a national prep champion wrestler. He would go on to play at the College of William and Mary, where he earned All-Conference honors as a safety, before becoming a graduate assistant.
Just a year later, McDermott was in the NFL as a scouting administrative coordinator with he Philadelphia Eagles, before he moved to an assistant to the head coach — Andy Reid — before holding numerous jobs on the defensive side before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2009-10.
During McDermott’s 10 years on the defensive staff of the Eagles, Philadelphia was in the Top 10 in points and yards allowed in six of those seasons. In his two seasons as defensive coordinator the Eagles were 19th and 21st in points allowed and 12th both seasons in yards allowed per game.
However, despite helping the Eagles to playoffs in nine of his 12 seasons, advancing to the NFL Championship game three times and the Super Bowl one other time, McDermott was fired as defensive coordinator in January of 2011.
The defensive guru, as he has been called, wasn’t out of work for long as just two days after he was ousted from Philadelphia, he was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under head coach Ron Rivera, who he had worked with on the defensive staff with the Eagles.
In the years prior to his arrival in Carolina, the Panthers’ defenses had ranked outside of the Top 15 in three of the previous five seasons and McDermott’s until would struggle in his first year at the helm.
For a team that finished at just 6-10, Carolina was 28th in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed per game, while in terms of yards allowed per play the Panthers were 30th. Things, though, would quickly begin to turn.
In his second season as defensive coordinator, Carolina moved up to 10th in the league in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed as the team improved by a game to 7-9. It was the 2013 season, though, that McDermott really started to make a name for himself.
In just three seasons he had turned the Panthers into one of the top defensive units in the league, moving all the way to No. 2 in both yards and points per game allowed as Carolina finished at 12-4, though they would fall in the divisional round.
Carolina would make the playoffs the following year but finished at just 7-8-1, while the defense took a step backward as they fell to 21st and 10th in terms of points and yards allowed per game, respectively.
In 2015, the Carolina defense would again return to the top of the league as they would rank sixth in both yards and points allowed per game. That season the Panthers finished at 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl L, though they would fall 24-10 to the Denver Broncos. In that game, McDermott’s defense allowed just one touchdown.
The next year, though, the Carolina up-and-down trend on defense took another step back, falling out of the Top 20 in most league rankings.
Since McDermott’s departure, the Panthers have ranked in the Top 10 in total defense just once.
•••
Once one of the proud NFL franchises in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Buffalo Bills had fallen into a state of despair while McDermott was getting his start.
Considered one of professional sports’ long-suffering franchises, the Bills are most known for losing in four straight Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93, starting with a narrow loss to the New York Giants and following with two blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and one to the Washington Redskins.
From 1988-99, the Bills advanced to the playoffs 10 times, though that ended — in what is one of the most controversial players in NFL history — with the ‘Music City Miracle’ Kevin Dyson kickoff return for a score in the wild card round on Jan. 8, 2000 against Tennessee. Following that were nearly two decades of futility.
Over the next 17 seasons, Buffalo would have just two winning campaigns, while it finished at .500 in three other instances. All 17 seasons the Bills missed the playoffs. From 2005 through 2016, the Bills would finish ranked in the Top 10 in the league in defensive yards and points allowed just once, while they hadn’t won an AFC East title since the 1995 season.
What would follow has the chance to go down as one of the best head coaching hires in league history, if Buffalo can make that final leap in the next couple of years.
•••
On Jan. 11, 2017 McDermott was hired as the 19th head coach in franchise history.
With Lezlie Frazier in tow as defensive coordinator, Buffalo wouldn’t make much movement in terms of defense in their first season. The Bills allowed 57 more points than they scored (359-302) and were ranked 18th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed, but the magic was already working. Despite an up-and-down campaign, Buffalo made the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons, though they would fall to Jacksonville 10-3 in the Wild Card round.
Buffalo would miss the playoffs in 2018 but its defense was already showing signs of turning into one of the top units in the league. Buffalo moved all the way to No. 2 in the NFL in yards allowed per game, though it still remained at 18 in points allowed. The next season, 2019, would then begin the Bills’ most successful run since those famed Super Bowl teams.
While the team still struggled on offense with Josh Allen in just his first full season under center, the Bills moved all the way into the Top 5 in terms of defense in the league, ranking second in points allowed (259) and third in yards allowed. Buffalo finished at 10-6 — its first 10-win season since 1999 — but would again fall in the Wild Card round, this time a 22-19 heartbreaker at Houston.
With the 2020 season, the offense began to catch up with the defensive until. With one of the Top 5 units in the league on both sides of the ball, the Bills outscored their opponents 501-375 and would finish at 13-3, their best regular season record since 1991. Again, however, Buffalo would come up short, dropping a 38-24 game at budding rival Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.
For the past two seasons, Buffalo has ranked in the Top 3 in both offense and defense under McDermott’s watch, owning the top defense in the league in 2021 to go with one of the most potent offenses in the league.
“Every season is different. Whether it be personnel or what a team is going through or just what’s going on in the world, he’s one of those guys that he sticks to who he is, his coaching style,” center Mitch Morse said. “(He) will ask input from guys and doesn’t have an answer he’s already looking for, if he asked for input on something he’s legitimately asking. And maybe it’s not something he agrees with, but he’ll still have dialogue with people and I think that’s very cool. He’s just a guy that is kind of steady, and it’s really cool to see him grow as a leader along with just a few of us guys learning how to be professionals and veterans.’
Needless to say, McDermott has turned Buffalo once again into one of the top franchises in the league, with no signs of slowing down, as the Bills have captured three straight AFC titles. For his career in Buffalo, McDermott has gone an impressive 62-35, including 4-4 in postseason play.
•••
Even with turning the team around in such a short period of time, McDermott’s work this season has — arguably — been the best of his career.
Sure, Buffalo finished the regular season at 13-3 and with a win over Miami on Sunday it advanced to the AFC divisional round this weekend for the third straight season. But it was what the sixth-year head coach did off the field that will likely cement him as one of the top coaches in team history.
As has been well-documented, early on during a game on Jan. 2 at Cincinnati, safety Damar Hamlin fell to the turf, which was later ruled as cardiac arrest. As paramedics and team doctors resuscitated Hamlin, McDermott quickly became a calming presence on the sideline and in the locker room.
“He’s done a tremendous job as you mentioned,” Frazier said. “He and I were talking about this a couple days ago when we were having breakfast that there’s no head coach handbook for a situation like this. There’s no manual that tells you how to handle these types of situations. And he’s done a terrific job of leading, and just having compassion and empathy that’s necessary in these moments. And our players have kind of fed off of that, the way he’s handled things. I think that kind of showed up in their performance as well. As difficult as this week has been in so many ways, but then to go out and performance at such a high level on Sunday is a testament to Sean’s leadership.”
Along with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, McDermott made the decision to not have his team finish the game that night, which would later be cancelled altogether.
“The first thing he said was ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar,” Taylor said. “I really felt Sean McDermott led that moment for his players. He was there for his players. He processed the right way, which is incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution that we needed to get to.”
With Hamlin fighting for his life, McDermott consistently was the voice for his franchise as he guided the Bills through the toughest time in team history. Not knowing if Hamlin would survive, Coach McDermott put life ahead of football before Hamlin would eventually begin to recover later in the week.
Allen would eventually say of his head coach that he was ‘the perfect man to handle that type of situation.’
The Bills would go on to beat New England in the final game of the regular season to secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs before they escaped with a 34-31 win last week over the Dolphins. But, at this point, a win is just that — a win.
Now with a potentially emotional game this week against those same Bengals — this time at Highmark Stadium — McDermott is once again set to lead his team into what could be difficult territory.
Regardless of the outcome, it’s clear that the culture in Buffalo has absolutely been changed.