The Sabres take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime off a length-of-the-ice saucer pass from Rasmus Dahlin, earning the host Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Dahlin’s stretch pass from deep in his own zone caught Cozens in stride just outside the opposition’s blue line. Cozens skated in and beat Ilya Sorokin for his 15th goal of the season and his first career overtime tally.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia