The Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staff is set to release its 2023 Fall Sports preview issue, which will be available for subscribers and at newsstands on Thursday, Aug. 31 (LCN) and Saturday, Sept. 2 (BDN).
This year’s issue will feature brief information on the 30 high school athletics programs the BDN and LCN covers throughout the scholastic sports season, including a look back at last season, notable players for the upcoming campaign and a coach’s outlook for each squad that responds to a request for submitted information.
Coaches can submit season preview information online via email, with all submissions directed to sports@batavianews.com. Only those who respond to the BDN/LCN’s request will be included in the issue.
Another exciting season is on the horizon. Be sure to prepare yourself for the action with our Fall Sports preview issue, coming soon!