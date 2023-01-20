Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images/TNS Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13 in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award.

The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia