Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make swift progress in his recovery and used social media on Saturday to thank all of his well-wishers worldwide for being supportive and praying for him.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! (heart hands emoji, No. 3 emoji),” Hamlin posted on Twitter. “The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! (prayer hands emoji, heart emoji).”

FieldLevelMedia