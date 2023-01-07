Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make swift progress in his recovery and used social media on Saturday to thank all of his well-wishers worldwide for being supportive and praying for him.
“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! (heart hands emoji, No. 3 emoji),” Hamlin posted on Twitter. “The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! (prayer hands emoji, heart emoji).”
Later, he posted to his Instagram story a screenshot of a FaceTime call between him, Fanatics’ Executive Chairman Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill, with the caption reading, “Back Working (heart emoji) Back Smiling!!!”
In the corner of the screenshot, Hamlin could be seen smiling from ear to ear. It was the first time the public has seen Hamlin since he suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
The Bills provided a brief update earlier Saturday saying Hamlin is still breathing on his own at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has “excellent” neurological function.
“Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the team’s statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”
Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game, with the incident occurring immediately after he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter.
Life-saving CPR was performed on the field and Hamlin was taken away from the field via ambulance.
Doctors haven’t yet determined what led to the cardiac arrest.
Hamlin, 24, had his breathing tube removed and was able to briefly talk to his Buffalo teammates via Zoom on Friday.
Prior to Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, there was a moment of tribute to honor Hamlin with fans and players from both teams clapping and cheering. Buffalo returns to action Sunday at home against the New England Patriots and all Bills players will have a ‘3’ patch – Hamlin’s jersey number – on their jerseys.
Hamlin, a second-year pro, has 88 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Pitt.
