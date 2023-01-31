Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s regular-season matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted his first public video on Instagram since his near-death on-field collapse.

He suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Hamlin was in critical condition for several days afterwards.

Tribune Wire