ORCHARD PARK — While honoring Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins with the first Kent Hull Stand Up Guy Award, presented by the Pro Football Writers of America, Buffalo Chapter, Buffalo News sportswriter Mark Gaughan recalled his most pressing memory associated with the award’s namesake.

Following the Bills’ fourth straight Super Bowl loss, former Buffalo lineman Kent Hull sat at his locker in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

