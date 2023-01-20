ORCHARD PARK — While honoring Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins with the first Kent Hull Stand Up Guy Award, presented by the Pro Football Writers of America, Buffalo Chapter, Buffalo News sportswriter Mark Gaughan recalled his most pressing memory associated with the award’s namesake.
Following the Bills’ fourth straight Super Bowl loss, former Buffalo lineman Kent Hull sat at his locker in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
When then-Bills owner Ralph Wilson came up to him, according to Gaughan, Hull looked up and said ‘Mr. Wilson, I am so, so sorry we didn’t win one of those for you.” Wilson replied with ‘You don’t have anything to be sorry about, Kent. I’m proud of you.’
With tears in his eyes, Hull took a minute to collect himself and then proceeded to do an interview, because he loved the Bills fans and he knew he spoke to the fans, according to Gaughan.
Known not as a self-promoter, but someone who was accountable to his teammates without a phony bone in his body, a tough guy and a team leader, the Bills will honor their late teammate’s legacy annually with the PFWA Kent Hull Stand Up Guy Award. Dawkins received the award in its inaugural year after all he has done for the community of Buffalo.
Hull, who passed away at the age of 50 on October 18, 2011 of a gastrointestinal bleed stemming from chronic liver disease, is one of the distinguished members of the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.
After playing with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League to start his career, Hull came to the Bills in 1986 and would become one of the best linemen in team history, playing in Buffalo until his retirement following the 1996 season.
Hull, a graduate of Mississippi State, was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and a two-time second-team All-Pro selection, while he was an All-USFL selection before he came to the NFL. A member of the Bills’ 50th Anniversary team, Hull started in 169 of the 170 games he played in Buffalo.
Hull was selected to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, inducted into the Mississippi State University Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, received the Ralph C. Wilson Distinguished Service Award in 2001, was selected to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and was the 19th inductee to the Wall of Fame at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo in 2002.
In 2012, he was added to Mississippi State University’s Ring of Honor on Davis Wade Stadium, which is the highest recognition for Mississippi State Football. In 2013, the Kent Hull Trophy was announced and is to be given annually to the best collegiate offensive lineman in the State of Mississippi.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.