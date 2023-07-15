HAMBURG — Deswanslittlelorie broke the all-time Buffalo Raceway trotting record on Saturday night (July 15) with a 1:55.3 time over a track listed as sloppy. The 6-year-old mare erased the previous mark of 1:56.0 set by Fox Valley Veto on July 20, 2018 and also wiped out the mare trotting standard of 1:56.1 turned in on June 1, 2018 by Chelseas Chance.
Ironically, Deswanslittlelorie unofficially broke the Buffalo Raceway track mark with a 1:55.1 trip on June 24, but since it was in a qualifier, the time didn’t register as record.
After settling in briefly from third, Deswanslittlelorie ($2.90) zoomed to the top with driver/trainer Joe Chindano Jr. guiding her through fractions of :28.4, :57.3 and 1:26.2. In the lane, the only question remained was what the final time was going to be and Deswanslittlelorie trotted home smartly for the new track record. She easily beat Bacardi (David McNeight III) by 10 lengths with Gracious Triumph (Shawn McDonough) taking third.
Co-owned by Fox Valley Racing Inc. and RBH Ventures Inc., it was the third win of the season in 14 starts for Deswanslittlelorie (Swan For All-Devoutly Hanover). The victory increased her earnings to $24,055 on the campaign and $237,124 in her career.
One Off Delight A ($5.50) made it two straight victories, this time in the $15,500 Open Pace with a three quarter length victory over Villiam in 1:55.0.
It’s been a perfect combination for One Off Delight A and driver Jim Morrill Jr. thus far. Last week, Morrill Jr. guided the 9-year-old gelding to a two length win in 1:53.1 so the twosome got reacquainted this time around with a jump into Open company.
Stop Action, fresh off two straight victories, set the fractions off the rail, putting up splits of :28.4, :58.0 and 1:26.4. But the closers started to swoop in around the final turn, putting Stop Action’s lead in peril.
It didn’t take long for them to overtake Stop Action. One Off Delight A floated four-wide at the top of the stretch and Morrill Jr. let him confidently pace onto the lead. Villiam (Chindano Jr.) never gave up but had to settle for a tough second place finish while Gunslinger Hill (David McNeight III) rallied for the show spot.
Trained by Samuel Smith and owned by Mike Torcello, the 9-year-old gelded One Off Delight (Bettor’s Delight-Tiger Su) has posted three wins in 22 outings in 2023. The victory increased his seasonal bankroll to $48,060 and $349,767 lifetime
In the $15,500 Open Trot, Con Air Hall got some much needed post relief and parlayed that into a 2-3/4 length victory over Jacked in 1:57.2.
After a pair of gate to wire victories, Con Air Hall ($5.80) received the seven and eight posts in his next two tries, not conducive positions for his front running style. So getting the four hole this week, Con Air Hall knew he had a shot at the lead.
When the wings of the starting gate opened, Con Air Hall and Johnny Boy were involved in a early speed duel. But approaching the opening quarter pole, Johnny Boy relented, allowing Con Air Hall to take command.
With splits of :29.1, :58.4 and 1:27.4 on the board, Con Air Hall (Morrill Jr.) turned for home with a six length and strolled off to the dialed down decision. In the battle for the minor awards, Jacked (David McNeight III) took that battle while Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.), last week’s Open winner, was third.
Owned by Ronald Viele and trained by Jennifer Giuliani, it was the sixth win in 21 attempts on the season for the 10-year-old gelded Con Air Hall (Groton Hall-Charm’s Chip). The victory moved his seasonal earnings to $46,169 and $352,379 in his lifetime.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with a 13-race card scheduled. The New York Sire Stakes returns for the final time this year. It’s a unique ‘doubleheader’ as there will be a pair of NYSS events for the 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters along with two NYSS races for the 3-year-old filly trotters. On top of that, there’s four $20,000 Excelsior Series battles with all of the stakes racing coming in the first eight on the program.
Buffalo Raceway closes out the 2023 campaign on Saturday, July 22.
FRIDAY
Knight On Ice melted the hearts of the chalk players at Buffalo Raceway on Friday afternoon (July 14) as he lit up the board with a $100.50 victory in a $8,200 pace. He won the cavalry charge to the finish line and was able to upend the 3-5 choice A Game Changer by a neck in 1:56.3 over the fast track.
The stunning upset by Knight On Ice produced some great returns. The 4-3 exacta paid $516, the 4-3-all trifecta was worth $228.50 and the 10-cent superfecta of 4-3-8-all returned a whopping $2,560.25. The mid daily double combination of Le Millenaire and Knight On Ice brought home a cool $411.00. Additionally, the Pick 5 was not hit, thus creating a $710 carryover into Saturday evening’s card.
It was a fantastic finish as all eight pacers were within 3-1/4 lengths crossing the wire.
Oreo Dream Xtreme set the early fractions with splits of :28.1 and :57.4 but found those splits a little hot.. At the three quarter marker, Handsoffmytitos took over command in 1:26.2 but he then quickly took a knee. This gave to life to the other six.
Knight On Ice (Keith Kash Jr.) was the fastest in the center of the track and managed to hold off A Game Changer (David McNeight III) who had to settle for his fourth consecutive second place finish. BNGS Express (Dan Yetman) collected the show spot.
Co-owned by trainer Andrew and Kristen Torre, it was the third win in 20 starts for the 5-year-old gelded Knight On Ice (Pet Rock-Relot). The victory moved his seasonal bankroll to $27,624 and $63,567 lifetime.
Cr Blazin Beauty ($5.70), a winner of 10 races in 2022, notched her sixth victory this season with a coast to coast 2-1/4 length score over Secret Bro in a seasonal best of 1:57.4.
Starting from the four post, Cr Blazin Beauty (McNeight III) cruised immediately to the top and notched fractions of :28.4, :58.4 and 1:29.0. Enjoying a length lead with a panel to trot, Cr Blazin Beauty was home free down the lane, turning away Secret Bro (Kevin Cummings) and Jumpinthejailhouse (Christian Myers) who took second and third respectively.
Owned by Marissa Russo and trained by David Russo, Cr Blazin Beauty (Crazed-Melrose Abbey) is a 9-year-old mare that has earned $51,808 on the campaign and $480,760 in her career.
Drivers Kevin Cummings and McNeight III each had three wins while Kyle Swift, who posted his first career last Saturday, had his first double. Mihajlo Zdjelar Jr., Shawn McDonough and Ryan Swift each had two training victories.
There’s a 13-race card set for Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. and will feature both the $15,500 Open Pace and $15,500 Open Trot.
For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, entries, results and race replays, go to www.buffaloraceway.com.