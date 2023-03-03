MOUNT MORRIS — In 2018, the Mount Morris boys basketball team put together a magical season.
That winter the Blue Devils captured their first Livingston Conference title in 29 years, while they would go on to win the Section V Class D1 crown, the program’s first block in 50 years.
Since then it has been a bit of rebuilding project, but Mount Morris is set to play for another sectional championship on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. The No. 2 seed Blue Devils will meet No. 1 seed Jasper-Troupsburg for the Class D2 title with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.
“This is pretty much the same group that we’ve had for the last three years,” Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout said. “We have a lot of experience on this team. Ben (Bacon) is a four-year varsity player and Payton (Bownds) is a three-year varsity player and we’ve got five juniors who are on their third year of varsity and another senior who is on this third year of varsity, so we have a lot of experience. This team two years ago won just one game, we got it back to .500 last year and we’re at 16 wins now this year. We only had one senior and one junior two years ago on the roster and we had just two seniors on the roster last year, so they’ve had a lot of opportunities. They just keep working hard and keep getting better.”
The Blue Devils are entering the day at 16-6, while the Wildcats are 19-3, with two of those setbacks to powerful Avoca-Prattburgh.
Other than two losses to Class C2 finalist York, Mt. Morris has been on a roll since mid-January. Following a loss to another sectional finalist in Avon, the Blue Devils have won nine of their last 11 games. Mt. Morris hammered Hammondsport in the Class D2 quarterfinals, while it would go on to handle Andover/Whitesville in the semifinals earlier in the week.
“I’d say mostly its been us boxing out, moving the ball better and just knocking down shots and playing better defense,” Bownds said of the turnaround. “It’s all the simple stuff.”
The last three seasons saw the Blue Devils go just a combined 21-33, though after the one-win season in the COVID-shortened they rebounded to go 10-11 last winter.
This season, following a 20-point loss to Warsaw, Mt. Morris was sitting at just 3-3. The Blue Devils would follow with three straight victories and they would start to find their footing from there, even though they often times flew under the radar in a tough LCAA.
“Sometimes to stay out of the headlines is a good thing,” Stout said. “It lets us fly under the radar and teams kind of forget about us. In the last 14 games of the season our only three losses have been to York twice and to Avon, and both teams we will be watching (in the finals). We just keep getting better. A couple teams we lost to earlier in the season, one we came back and beat by double figures and Warsaw was the other team that beat us early in the regular season and (the second time) we had a double-figure lead on them and we held on to come back and beat them the second time. These guys just keep working hard and getting better.”
Much like the championship team from five years ago, this Mt. Morris group gets it done with a balanced offensive attack.
Bownds leads the way with 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game, while Bryson Constantino is next with 11.1 points per night. Navier Ford has also had a strong campaign with 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 steals and three assists per game, and he is followed closely behind by Mason Santini (8.6 ppg., 6.1 rpg.)
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils defense is giving up just over 53 points per game.
And for this team that has been together for a number of seasons, they certainly learned a lot from that 2018 title team. Though they have tried to make their own mark on the program as well.
“That was a little bit of a bigger team, they had a couple kids who were 6-2 or 6-3, so it’s been cool to build our own game and our own play style,” Ben Bacon said. “And I think playing together these last three seasons has helped us be successful.”
Bacon is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 assists per game.
Playing in a tough LCAA that has four teams vying for a sectional title this weekend has definitely been a challenge for the Blue Devils, but they made the most out of those setbacks to the upper echelon teams in the league.
“They are all a good measuring stick,” Stout said. “We know that they are some of the best teams in Class C. It lets us know that we’ve got to keep working hard to get better if we want to get to that level. All year, we knew pretty much that Jasper-Troupsburg was our goal at the end of it. Those games let us know where we were at. Like I said, early in the season we lost to Warsaw and we knew we had to get better.”
Meanwhile, Jasper-Troupsburg comes in having won nine of its past 10 games, with the only loss a stunner on Feb. 11 against Canisteo-Greenwood. The Wildcats routed Hinsdale 95-27 in their sectional opener, while they were able to get past a gritty Elba team in the semifinals.
Cash Bouton has led a high-powered Wildcats attack with 18.3 points and five rebounds per night, while Cayden Lawson has also been impressive with 17.6 points and nearly four assists per night.
Jared Ainsworth (9.9 ppg.) and Sawyer Troxel (7.5) have also had quality campaigns.
All season long, Mt. Morris has had a bullish mentality when it has come to making this run. And the Blue Devils know they will have to earn it.
“It was really just that we can’t expect it to get handed to us,” Bacon said. “We decided to really work hard, keep our heads up and just play basketball. We had to learn to be dogs on the court instead of just expecting that it would be an easy block this year.”