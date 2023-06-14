ORCHARD PARK — “Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy written by William Shakespeare. Its sequel was penned by the Buffalo Bills, with the saga surrounding Stefon Diggs’ presence, or lack thereof, at mandatory minicamp taking on a life of its own this week, only to quickly dissipate into the sports media abyss after the team’s star wide receiver made an appearance during Wednesday’s practice.
Diggs was absent from the team’s first minicamp practice open to the media on Tuesday but jogged onto the field inside the fieldhouse at the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Day 2, joining his teammates in uniform for the afternoon session. Although Diggs did not participate in team drills, he did take part in individual and positional work, which included catching passes from Josh Allen.
During his time on the field, Diggs high-fived his teammates, chatted with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, coached up fellow wide receivers KeeSean Johnson and Jalen Wayne and, at times, danced to the music pumped through the speakers of the fieldhouse. If one hadn’t known any better, they would have thought it was just a regular day at minicamp.
After the session concluded, Bills head coach Sean McDermott with the media and walked back comments he had made regarding Diggs’ absence on Tuesday. Before the first minicamp session, McDermott was asked if he was concerned with Diggs’ lack of participation during the first day of practice. His reply was that he was “very concerned,” which led to a firestorm of speculation on social media as to what had created an apparent schism between the WR and the team.
On Wednesday, McDermott clarified those comments, stating that Diggs had done everything the team asked of him leading up to the mandatory minicamp, including executing medical testing on Monday, reporting for meetings at the facility on Tuesday and communicating with the team throughout the past couple of days. McDermott added that Diggs’ absence from practice was an excused absence.
“There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” said McDermott. “We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space, and so I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and then picked up those conversations after practice.
“Those conversations have got us to what I think and believe is a great spot. And sometimes you’ve got to have conversations. You need to communicate, and I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate. I thought he did a great job.”
The Bills’ head coach was asked why he expressed concern on Tuesday if Diggs’ absence was indeed excused.
“Whenever a player has something going on or misses, and he’s not here for some reason, I am concerned,” said McDermott. “That’s my sentiment with any player, particularly a player as important to us as Stef. And so I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field, whether it be they’re injured, or whatever it is, that’s just how I am.
“So when I say very concerned, I’m very concerned because it’s a situation with one of our players, and it was something that we needed to work through, and those are healthy conversations that happen, and I’m extremely appreciative of those conversations. It gets us — when you have those healthy conversations, it gets you to a better spot, and I feel good about that. I feel like we’re in that spot.”
He also expressed his belief that one of the most challenging aspects of building a winning football team is bringing various personalities together to work toward a common goal. McDermott says that has once again been a challenge in the early portion of the offseason.
“I think, generally speaking, you’re talking about a team, and you’re trying every year to get a team headed in the right direction. And you got people from all different backgrounds and situations and whatnot,” he said. “And Stef has been a big part of that, and he’ll continue to be a big part of that and will lead that. He’s one of our big leaders. So that’s part of the challenge every year is to get everyone basically on the same page and then at the same cadence, right, the same heartbeat.”
Moving forward, with the team scheduled for its final minicamp practice on Thursday, McDermott believes the saga surrounding Diggs’ perceived dissatisfaction is in the past.
“I feel like it’s resolved,” he said.
Visual proof of the resolution was displayed while the team stretched before practice, with Diggs and Josh Allen beside each other in the stretching line, reaching out to shake hands. Later, they were seen joking with one another and also having a discussion after one of the routes Diggs had run.
Diggs did not speak with reporters on Wednesday, and it’s unlikely we will hear from him prior to the start of training camp in late July.
KNOX HELD OUT
After being injured near the end of Tuesday’s session, tight end Dawson Knox did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, instead remaining sidelined with a sleeve on his left leg.
On Tuesday, Knox went up to make a catch near the sideline and was contacted by safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Kaiir Elam. Knox came down awkwardly, limped to the sideline and did not return to practice.
OTHER INJURIES
Rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter has been sidelined throughout the first two days of minicamp. On Wednesday, Shorter was working through agility drills with an athletic trainer, along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has been sidelined throughout the spring. Center Mitch Morse has also been held out of practice but took time to speak with reporters after practice and provided his perspective on the Diggs’ situation.
“I also think that they’re working through it,” said Morse. “I think they’re doing the thing that they’re supposed to do, which is to have possibly uncomfortable conversations, have some candidness — which can be hard at times. But in the end, you appreciate it, and you work out whether any facet of life.”
New Bills cornerback Cam Dantzler was not seen at Wednesday’s practice, although the reason for his absence is unknown.
WE’RE TALKIN’ ABOUT PRACTICE
Although the Bills are scheduled to practice Thursday, in past seasons, they have canceled the final session of minicamp. Although, when asked about the potential of that once again being the case this season, McDermott did not provide confirmation one way or the other.