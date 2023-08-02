Three Season Basketball is hosting its annual training camp once again this summer, with 96 campers in grades 6-12 participating in the five-week camp, which features three two-and-a-half-hour sessions per week. Each session includes skill work, 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 drills, along with full court games. Three Season Basketball is operated by Batavia High School varsity boys’ basketball coach Buddy Brasky and Pembroke High School boys’ varsity basketball coach Matt Shay. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News