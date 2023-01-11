The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss this weekend's game against the Bills. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the AFC wild-card game at Buffalo on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has not cleared concussion protocol and is prohibited from football activities. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa officially has been ruled out, and the Dolphins are preparing rookie Skylar Thompson to start against the Bills.

FieldLevelMedia