BATAVIA — With Saturday being the second-to-last point race of the season at Genesee Speedway, drivers who came in to the night in the runner-up position in the standings made the most of their opportunity, with five of them winning their feature, including four of them for the second week in-a-row.
Before last Saturday, Doug Ricotta had gone almost two full seasons without a Late Model feature win, but after his breakthrough win last week he wasted no time getting back to Victory Lane, as the defending division champion moved under Jon Rivers in turn two on lap 24 and held no to claim the victory. Rivers had led since the drop of the green flag but Ricotta dug from deep in the pack to challenge him on a lap 22 restart, moving by the No. 85 three laps later, relegating Rivers back to second. The win allowed Ricotta to gain ground in pursuit of his second championship, but point leader Dave DuBois neutralized the impact, as he rebounded from two early incidents to drive back up to third. Because of Ricotta’s struggle in the heat, the gap remains at 16 points heading in to the final race as DuBois looks to capture his first Crate Late Model Championship. Bill Holmes and Chad Homan scored top five runs.
Phil Vigneri III dominated the 25-lap Sportsman Feature to capture his fifth win of the season. Vigneri, of Elba, was never really challenged throughout en route to his second-straight win in the No. 12v. Coupled with the fact of point leader Adam Hilton dropping back in the final five laps to finish sixth, “PV3” has now narrowed his gap from 19 to 11 points heading in to championship night. Jacob Bansmer had a season-best run, finishing in second, while Ray Bliss was solid all night in third. Dave Conant and Kyle Richner ran past Hilton late in the race to round out the top five.
Byron Dewitt had outdueled John Zimmerman in the last two Street Stock Features, but Zimmerman got the best of Dewitt on Saturday, scoring his third win of the season. Zimmerman, of Varysburg, was able to close the gap for the championship by just two points, as Dewitt was able to finish in second. Dewitt will go in to the final race with a 9-point advantage in pursuit of his third division championship. Rich Conte was strong in his return, finishing third ahead of Damian Long and Mike Kelly, who rounded out the top five.
James Gayton scored his second consecutive win in the Mini Stock, his seventh win overall in 2023. The No. 10 had to start deep in the pack after issues in his heat, so Cole Susice and Eric Weis had command of the field early in the race, with Weis taking the lead on lap nine, but when Weis broke on lap 13, it allowed Gayton to take over to claim the win. Susice’s second place finish was good enough to clinch his second division championship at Genesee heading in to the final event. Eric Brumsted, Robert Knapp and Dave Smith completed the top five.
Noah Pangrazio captured his third win of 2023, his second in-a-row in the Novice Sportsman. Joe Mickey led the opening laps, but Pangrazio quickly got to the lead and never looked back in his No. 36. With Mickey finishing second, he saw his point lead shrink from 13 to 9 points heading in to the championship event in two weeks. Matt Radzio had his best-career finish in third.
After being sidelined for a month after a vicious flip, Joey Swick returned with a vengeance, scoring his first career win in the Bandit Feature. Swick had division point leader Seth Johnson breathing down his bumper for the lead throughout most of the feature, but when the two made contact twice in the final three circuits, it relegated Johnson back to third and allowed the No. 55s to run to the win. Racelyn Lippa was able to move up to finish second for the fourth consecutive feature. Johnson’s third place effort was good enough for the Castile resident to claim his second consecutive division championship.
Also in competition on Saturday Night were the NY6A Micro Sprints, who saw Johnny and Mikey Smith lead the show. Johnny Smith charged from fourth the first on the opening lap but halfway through the race a lapped car dropped the Scranton, PA driver back to second. He would get back around Mikey shortly after the restart to claim another win at Genesee.
After a week off next Saturday (September 9), race action returns on Saturday September 16 as LSI Solutions presents Championship Night. With four of the six divisions still up for grabs, it will be a show you do not want to miss. For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.