ORCHARD PARK — One of the burning questions entering Thursday’s NFL Draft concerns the Bills’ depth at wide receiver.
Behind No. 1 target Stefon Diggs sits the Bills’ WR2 Gabe Davis and a few fresh faces yet to prove themselves within the Buffalo passing game, including free-agent additions Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, along with Buffalo’s 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir, who showed flashes of ability in limited opportunities last season. Buffalo has also been linked to several WRs through the pre-draft process, along with Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.
With Davis recording an up-and-down campaign a year ago and now entering the final year of his rookie contract, and with former slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie having signed with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, the Bills are expected to explore adding to their talent pool at the position at some point this week. Questions remain as to how comfortable the Bills feel with Davis as their secondary target of the future. And it remains to be seen whether or not the ability of those players they brought in through free agency will supplement the team’s depth behind Diggs and help the aerial attack reach another level of production that it failed to eclipse at times a season ago.
That leaves the door wide open for a big move either in the draft or the trade market.
“Right now, the focus is on the draft, and then just kind of getting through there,” said Beane. “You know, Gabe’s going into year four. We’ve got, you know, a few guys that are in that role of going into that last contract year. And, again, I think right now, it’s more just focused on the draft and see where our roster is at that point, and then start looking for guys that we would extend – whether it’s him or any of the other guys.”
Davis endured some inconsistencies last season, due in part to nagging injuries, and McDermott believes Davis’ best days are ahead of him.
“I think this year he’s in a position where he’s really going to start to settle in,” said McDermott. “And listen, he’s a guy that’s always been mature beyond his years in the way that he was raised and how he handles things. I think he’s got a unique ability to compartmentalize, and that will serve him well as he moves forward here.”
The Bills’ head coach recounted Davis’ experience since entering the league, which he views as anything but simplistic. For a WR asked to do more than catch the football, specifically blocking in the running game, which is one of Davis’ strengths, the road hasn’t been easy, says McDermott.
“His job descriptions run the gamut since he’s been here,” said the Bills’ head coach. “The first year kind of came in and probably did more than maybe some people expected, especially outside the building in terms of how he produced in his first year. The second year, we bring in Emmanuel (Sanders). Maybe he thought it was going to be his time. We bring in Emmanuel, and then all of a sudden he’s right kind of back into that same spot he was first year. And then last season, hey, here he goes and he gets dinged up a little bit. But he pushed through it.”
Despite McDermott’s remarks, the Bills have been non-committal when it comes to extending Davis beyond this season. And it’s unclear whether Harty, Sherfield or Shakir can lock down the slot receiver role.
If the Bills are to add a WR in rounds one or two, the opportunities won’t be endless, as this will not be a wide-receiver-heavy draft. But there are a few notable names that could be available when they select at No. 27, or perhaps if they are to trade back into the early portion of the second round. Buffalo has welcomed a few of those players in for pre-draft visits, including USC WR Jordan Addison, Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Ohio State WR Jackson Smith-Njigba. All three have also been selected for the Bills within the first round of various mock drafts conducted nationally and locally.
There has been plenty of talk regarding a potential trade involving the Cardinals and Bills, generated in particular by Bills edge rusher Von Miller, who was also mighty confident Odell Beckham Jr. was on his way to Buffalo through free agency before the star WR signed with the Baltimore Ravens for $18 million.
“He knows we want him here, and we know he wants to be a Buffalo Bill,” Miller said about Hopkins to CBS Sports HQ. “There are so many things that go into really making those things happen, but I feel like we’re in a good position to get it done.”
A deal for Hopkins may be challenging for the Bills to navigate, as they have been in a salary-cap crunch throughout the offseason, and Hopkins is due $19.45 million this year and $14.92 million in 2024. The trade compensation for a player of his caliber will also be tricky, as it has been reported the Cardinals are requesting as high as a second-round pick for the three-time All-Pro. With the Bills holding only six selections this season and needing to fill many holes on both sides of the ball, they may be hestitant to part with their draft picks.
Earlier this week, Hopkins was complimentary of the Bills while speaking with Dave Richard of Fantasy Football Today. The veteran WR didn’t flinch at the prospect of joining forces with Allen, Diggs and company this season.
“Love the Buffalo Bills. Love everything about the organization. Love Josh Allen. You know, love Stefon Diggs. Love all those guys,” Hopkins said.
While the Bills hold a limited number of selections entering Thursday’s first round, if history tells us anything, Beane is sure to have something up his sleeve to make things interesting over the weekend. Will it be the addition of Hopkins? Will it be the Bills bringing in an elite rookie WR? Will they trade out of the first round to acquire more draft capital in the later rounds?
Time will tell. But a cloud of smoke is starting to form, leading one to believe the Bills are close to making a splash in an effort to inject more playmaking ability into their passing game.