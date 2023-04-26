ORCHARD PARK — One of the burning questions entering Thursday’s NFL Draft concerns the Bills’ depth at wide receiver.

Behind No. 1 target Stefon Diggs sits the Bills’ WR2 Gabe Davis and a few fresh faces yet to prove themselves within the Buffalo passing game, including free-agent additions Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, along with Buffalo’s 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir, who showed flashes of ability in limited opportunities last season. Buffalo has also been linked to several WRs through the pre-draft process, along with Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1