Photo Provided The Pavilion girls basketball team showed their support for Damar Hamlin on Thursday night.

PAVILION — One more kick at the can. For Pavilion dynamic senior duo Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkiviech, their illustrious careers will be boiled down to one game on Saturday night.

The defending sectional champion and No. 2 Golden Gophers are set to meet No. 4 Dundee/Bradford in the Class C2 Final, with a loss serving as the end of Zinkievich and Kingsley’s run. With that said, a win would add another notch in the belt of each of Pavilion’s senior stars, who have guided the girls’ athletics program at Pavilion to great heights across numerous sports over the past half-decade.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags