Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with members of the media during availability at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Monica Herndon

Paul Tortorella wanted to take his wife to dinner after a week of football practice at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but he needed someone to watch his four children. So who better to babysit than the entry-level assistant who coached the wide receivers? Tortorella, then the defensive coordinator, said the assistant was lucky if he was making $10,000 at the Division II school in western Pennsylvania.

And that’s how Tortorella’s four children came to know Nick Sirianni as “Uncle Nick.”

