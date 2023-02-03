The Empire State Winter Games opened on Thursday in Lake Placid.

ESWG Opening Ceremony’s Western theme reminiscent of past Team USA Winter Olympics

LAKE PLACID — The 43rd Empire State Winter Games opened on frozen Mirror Lake Thursday evening at the two-time Olympic Village and welcomed some 2,200 athletes competing in the three-day sports event, deemed the nation’s largest annual multi-event winter sport competition.

