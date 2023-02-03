Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High 4F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Very cold. Low -3F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.