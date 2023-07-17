EmPower Martial Arts, a local studio in downtown Geneseo, brought 18 competitors to the Twin Tiers Martial Arts Championship 2023 held in Horseheads on June 10, 2023. For the second tournament in a row, EmPower received the award for the most-supportive school.
The award for “Most-Supportive School” recognizes the dojo with the most students competing besides the hombu dojo itself or the organization sponsoring the event.
“I cannot believe we were the most supportive school again. And, at an event such a significant distance from our studio,” said Sensei Jennifer Smith, the owner of EmPower Martial Arts. Located in Horseheads the event took place well over an hour away for most students. “The commitment our students made to this tournament was truly impressive.”
At the tournament, Sensei Smith was awarded Grand Champion for Black Belt 1 Point Sparring. In karate point sparring, contestants are awarded points for legal strikes to the chest, stomach, ribs, and head - competing up to three or five points depending on age.
In total EmPower brought home 24 medals awarded across multiple categories including: empty-hand katas, self-defense demonstrations, and point sparring. EmPower’s competitors included Little Dragons (ages 5-7), Juniors (8-12), and Teens+ (13 and older).
Based in Geneseo EmPower Martial Arts first opened its doors in February 2022. They offer Rikidou Karate, cardio kickboxing, self-defense, Japanese Sword, and Bedroc MMA Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.