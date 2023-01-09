Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) makes a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Ersson shut out the Sabres on Monday night. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Sabres, who had won eight of nine heading into Monday’s contest, were blanked for the first time this season as Joel Farabee had one goal and one assist to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past host Buffalo 4-0 at KeyBank Center.

Zack MacEwen, Noah Cates and Wade Allison each added one goal for the Flyers.

FieldLevelMedia