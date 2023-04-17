SYRACUSE — Former Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker has received NFL Draft buzz this offseason.
But it’s been dampened by a mysterious “medical exemption” that kept him out of the NFL Combine and then SU’s Pro Day.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 8:12 pm
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his list of favorite — not best — prospects at each position ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker, who attended the same high school as Kiper, was his pick at running back.
Kiper noted, though, the lack of clarity around Tucker’s health, writing that “his stock is hard to predict.”
He projected Tucker as a Day 3 pick, but did not pin an exact round. Rounds 4 through 7 occur on Saturday, April 29, the third day of the draft.
That seeming lack of confidence from the analyst on where Tucker will fall indicates there may be just as much mystery for those on the inside of the NFL Draft as those watching from afar. Most of Kiper’s other projections in the list are much more pointed, citing specific portions of rounds or even actual pick numbers.
On Saturday, Tucker, his longtime trainer and the agency he’s signed with posted videos of Tucker working out on social media with captions that indicated he had been cleared from whatever the exemption was.
Tucker revealed it was a medical exemption keeping him out of big-time draft scouting events on March 18, two days before SU’s Pro Day.
He posted an undated video of him performing the drills he would have participated in at the NFL Combine if not for the exemption.
Players who were hit with medical exemptions at the NFL Combine in early March were invited back to Indianapolis approximately a month later to undergo additional testing by the league.
Per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tucker will have his own Pro Day at Syracuse on April 24.
Though Tucker was forced to leave the field a handful of times during the 2022 season, he, his trainer and SU coaches repeatedly denied that he was anything but healthy. Tucker finished his final season of collegiate ball with 1,060 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries.
