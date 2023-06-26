HAMBURG — Fireinsidemyveins ($11.60) had ‘ice’ inside his veins late as he held off a stubborn J-s Hopscotch in Buffalo Raceway’s $15,500 Open Trot on Saturday evening (June 24). He managed to squeak out the head victory in 1:57.2 over the fast track.
Scoring from the seven post, Fireinsidemyveins had a skirmish with Mugshots Bro and J-s Hopscotch before grabbing the advantage at the quarter pole. With splits of :29.2 and :58.1 in the books, action really picked up from there.
Mugshots Bro (Kevin Cummings) tried to go a first over trip around the clubhouse turn but that move sent Lougazi and Overserved on a break. It also eventually led to the disqualification of Mugshots Bro who finished in third but was placed sixth.
Fireinsidemyveins remained strong in the stretch and didn’t blink late, stopping the solid effort put in from J-s Hopscotch (Kyle Cummings) in the passing lane. Batting Stats (Dan Yetman) was elevated from fourth to third due to the disqualification of Mugshots Bro.
Owned by Gary Lance and conditioned by James Clouser Jr., Fireinsidemyveins (Muscle Mass-Prize Angie) is a 4-year-old who has produced $34,210 in earnings this season and $120,420 lifetime.
In the $13,500 pace, Idealthecards ($3.00) dealt himself a winning hand by romping to a convincing 5-3/4 length over American Trademark in 1:54.0.
After an impressive 5-1/2 length score last week in 1:53.4, Idealthecards (Joseph Chindano Jr.) stepped up another notch on the condition ladder and found the going just as smooth.
Settling back into third at the start behind American Trademark and Tony Too Tall, Idealthecards started his first over journey just before the half mile marker. Clearing for the lead at the three quarter marker in 1:26.1, Idealthecards had the field in surrender mode after that. With the :.27.4 last split, Idealthecards paced away with the 5-3/4 length victory while American Trademark (Keith Kash Jr.) and Bet Eightthirtyone (Shawn McDonough) took second and third respectively.
Co-owned by trainer Terence McClory, Jennifer and Robert Lowe and Chris McClory, it was the third victory in nine appearances for the 5-year-old Idealthecards (American Ideal-Jessalilmixup). The victory pushed his 2023 bankroll to $24,570 and $92,901 in his career.
FAVORITES RULE FRIDAY
It was almost paradise for the chalk players at Buffalo Raceway on Friday afternoon (June 23) as the favorites dominated on the 12-race program.
There were just three winners that paid more than $10, those being Undertaker ($10.80), Ginger Tree Lerue ($14.40) and Pennant Seelster ($15.60). Other than that, it was short prices all around.
One of the heavy favorites to win was Lunar Credit ($3.10). He was out of this world in the $8,200 conditioned trot as he notched his second consecutive victory with a seasonal best 1:58.0 clocking over the fast track. Lunar Credit easily beat Hellrider (Mike Caprio) by three lengths while Time To Quit (Jim Morrill Jr.) was third.
Stepping up in class after last week’s gate to wire victory in 2:00.0, Lunar Credit (James McNeight Jr.) proved to be no match for the tougher competition. Scoring from the three post, Lunar Credit zipped right to the lead and posted fractions of :29.2, :59.3 and 1:29.2. The last quarter mile was smooth sailing for Lunar Credit as a :28.3 last split kept Hellrider from making up any substantial ground in the stretch.
Owned by McNeight Jr. and trained by Jim McNeight, it was the third win in 11 tries for the 8-year-old Lunar Credit (Credit Winner-Lunar Dream). The score jumped his seasonal earnings to $14,883 and $205,085 lifetime.
Ray Fisher Jr. and Morrill Jr. led the drivers on the card with three trips to the winner’s circle while McNeight Jr. and Joseph Chindano Jr. each getting two. James Clouser Jr. picked up a pair of training decisions.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with a 13-race scheduled. There will be three $35,200 (approximate) divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for the 2-year-old filly trotters along with a trio of $20,000 Excelsior Series events.
For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, entries, results and race replays, go to www.buffaloraceway.com.