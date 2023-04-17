LE ROY — A familiar face has taken the reins of the Le Roy Oatkan Knights football program, as Le Roy High School alumnus and former all-state football star Mike Humphrey will step into a new role as varsity head coach after the departure of former HC Brian Herdlein, announced a few weeks ago.

“We are really excited to bring Mike Humphrey on board as the new head coach of our storied football program here at Le Roy,” Le Roy athletic director Matt Davis said. “He brings a unique perspective with regard to being a former player and coach within the program. His energy to provide additional opportunities for our student athletes outside of the playing season is really going to foster a positive culture for our student athletes.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags