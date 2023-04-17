LE ROY — A familiar face has taken the reins of the Le Roy Oatkan Knights football program, as Le Roy High School alumnus and former all-state football star Mike Humphrey will step into a new role as varsity head coach after the departure of former HC Brian Herdlein, announced a few weeks ago.
“We are really excited to bring Mike Humphrey on board as the new head coach of our storied football program here at Le Roy,” Le Roy athletic director Matt Davis said. “He brings a unique perspective with regard to being a former player and coach within the program. His energy to provide additional opportunities for our student athletes outside of the playing season is really going to foster a positive culture for our student athletes.”
Humphrey is a graduate of LRHS, having competed as a multi-sport athlete during his time wearing the Oatkan Knights red, white and black, and has since helped countless young athletes pursue their dreams as a varsity assistant and coach at the youth levels. Humphrey brings with him a wealth of experience, but leading a football program will be an entirely new venture for the LR alum.
As a senior at Le Roy Humphrey caught 63 passes for 892 yards and 15 touchdowns, while as a junior he had 29 grabs for 430 yards and nine more scores. Humphrey also rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity career.
Humphrey was a key part of a pair of Section V titles for the Oatkan Knights.
Humphrey is the first former LR football player to lead the team as head coach in the 126-year history of the Oatkan Knights program.
“The Le Roy Central School District is excited to name Mike Humphrey as our new head football coach,” said Le Roy superintendent Merritt Holly. “Coach Humphrey has put together an impressive resume – a former standout student-athlete for his alma mater and at SUNY Cortland, along with gaining valuable experience coaching at the JV level, have each prepared him to lead our storied program. I know our student-athletes and Coach Humphrey are excited about the offseason workouts and gearing up for the official start of football in August.”
