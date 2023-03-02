ELBA — There is plenty of pressure that comes with being a member of the Elba girls’ varsity basketball team. Performing for a program steeped in tradition, not far removed from a run to five consecutive sectional titles, wearing the Lancers’ maroon and white is a demanding experience.
A season ago, Elba’s sectional run came to an end in the Class D2 semifinal, when they fell to A/W, 45-43, with Vanessa Hall powering the A/W win with a game-high 34 points. Hall is back this season to lead A/W, averaging 28 points per game. Elba knows all to well it must slow the efforts of the A/W star if they hope to turn the tables on their ‘D2’ foe and walk away with their sixth title in seven seasons, while washing away the disappointment of last year.
“They know the tradition here at Elba — they know the expectations are high,” said Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio. “It means a lot for us to get back to the final game.”
Elba, which enters Friday’s title game with a record of 13-10, has not had a linear 2022-23 campaign, having suffered several challenging defeats en route to the sectional final. The Lancers began the season with a 24-point loss to visiting Depew, weeks later suffered 50-point and 30-point defeats at the hands of Waterloo and Mercy, respectively, at the Livonia Holiday Tournament. Later in the year, Elba fell to Notre Dame and Byron-Bergen, each by nearly 20 points.
“Our record probably isn’t the best, but we’ve put the girls through a lot of tests this year,” added Pangrazio. “We’re a young group so we had to get seasoned fast.”
Through all of the struggle, head coach Charlie Pangrazio asserts his athletes have remained confident and commited to the task at hand — bringing the block back to Elba.
The Lancers have been powered by the efforts of sophomore guard Sydney Reilly, who grew up watching Elba’s five-straight championships from the sideline as a youngster. Reilly has contributed a team-high 17 points per game for the Lancers and is chomping at the bit for another opportunity to knock off vaunted A/W.
“My cousin, Leah Bezon, won all five titles so it would be special to bring it back,” said Reilly. “If we bring it back it’s more an accomplishment for the community. Because they’re always supporting us.”
Aside from Reilly, Elba has also received contributions from the likes of Halie Scouten, who is averaging seven points per game, as well as Lydia Ross, Kennedy Augello and Mariah Ognibene, all of whom have chipped in six points per contest. Ognibene and Scouten have been forces inside for the Lancers, each averaging over six rebounds per game.
“I think we just really wanted to work harder on ourselves,” said Augello as to what the team’s mentality was after the semifinal loss to A/W last season. “Last year, we knew we were missing people that were an important part of the team’s previous success and I feel like it made our energy lower. Because we felt like we couldn’t live up to it. But this year, it was a lot better because we knew we could do it and we had that confidence we were missing last year.”
It won’t be easy for Elba if they are to walk away from Friday’s Class D2 final as winners. But the belief is strong in Pangrazio’s girls.
“The Elba girls basketball program hasn’t had the same pride the past couple of seasons as it used to,” said Scouten. “I think getting back to the finals, it’s really brought the community back together. We’re excited to compete.”
Friday’s Class D2 final is schedule for 6 p.m. at Letchworth High School. Follow along with the Daily News on Facebook and Twitter for updates from the game.
