‘Fear is a Choice’

Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News Damar Hamlin spoke with reporters after the team announced he had returned to the practice field for the Bills first phase of offseason workouts. Hamlin discussed his desire to make an NFL comeback and his motivation behind his decision.

ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin and his contagious smile returned to the practice field on Monday, less than four months after the Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday, the team announced his return, as General Manager Brandon Beane, Head Coach Sean McDermott and Hamlin himself each spoke with reporters following the team’s latest session of offseason workouts at One Bills Dr. Grinning from ear to ear, Hamlin thanked all those that supported him throughout his recovery from what he revealed was an episode of Commotio Cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest caused by a severe blow to the chest.

