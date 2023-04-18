ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin and his contagious smile returned to the practice field on Monday, less than four months after the Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Tuesday, the team announced his return, as General Manager Brandon Beane, Head Coach Sean McDermott and Hamlin himself each spoke with reporters following the team’s latest session of offseason workouts at One Bills Dr. Grinning from ear to ear, Hamlin thanked all those that supported him throughout his recovery from what he revealed was an episode of Commotio Cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest caused by a severe blow to the chest.
“It’s a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest,” said Hamlin. “And five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out, and that’s pretty much what everyone’s seen January 2 of this year.
“I want to just start with just saying I’m thankful and I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have a wonderful medical staff and wonderful trainers here who treat me with the care of their children. That tender love and care just gives me confidence, faith, strength, just all the wonderful things to keep going on this journey that I’ve been on so far.”
Hamlin explained that, despite his harrowing experience, he plans to continue pursuing his NFL dream.
“I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” said Hamlin. “My heart is still in the game. I love the game. It’s something I want to prove to myself and not nobody else.”
Hamlin said his desire to make a comeback was sparked early in his recovery process.
“Well, sitting in the hospital bed, I think maybe that Saturday there was some games on. This is around the time where I’m going through a lot in my head, just trying to process everything that was going on,” he said. “But just watching teams play, watching other safeties, that’s where I saw and felt my love for the game. That’s where I was just like ‘I don’t want to be done yet.’”
The Bills third-year safety explained how part of his motivation to return to form on the field stems not only from his personal goals athletically but also his desire to serve as inspiration for those who may find it difficult to face their fears.
“I want to show people that fear is a choice,” said Hamlin. “That you can keep going at something without having the answers and without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel. You might feel anxious. You might feel any type of way. But you just keep putting that right foot in front of the left one, and you keep going. I want to stand for that.”
Hamlin also expressed a desire to further his presence as a leader in creating CPR awareness, as he has been since making his recovery. In late March, Hamlin visited the White House, where he met with President Joe Biden and spoke in support of new CPR-related legislation.
“Commotio Cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports,” said Hamlin. “So that’s something that, personally, I’ll be taking a step in to make a change. And also, with that being said, all the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well.”
In returning to the practice field with his teammates on Monday, Hamlin says he experienced great anxiety.
“Just dealing with everything over the past few months. It was a great feeling to just see my teammates again. I’d say that the anxiousness was just from, you know, the last time they seen me, it was so recent to what happened,” said Hamlin. “But they loved me up, and like I said, I learned so much from them. Anything that I don’t understand or that I’m dealing with, I can talk to any of our vets across the board, and they’ll always have something for me that I could take with me.”
Now fortunate enough to reflect on the frightening moment when he went down near midfield at Paycor Stadium on that unforgettable January night, Hamlin says that, despite an arduous recovery process that’s tested him emotionally over the past several months, at this point in his recovery, he can’t help but feel grateful.
“I died on national TV in front of the whole world, you know what I mean?” recalled Hamlin. “I lost a bunch of people in my life. I know a bunch of people who lost people in their lives, and I know that feeling. So that right there is just the biggest blessing of it all is for me to still have my people, and my people still have me.”
Moving forward, Hamlin says that he has not only been cleared to return to the field, but his doctors have been recommending that he return in order to restore his mental health.
“So I pretty much had my last appointment on Friday, which was a check-up. (The doctor) pretty much told me, he pretty much recommended me to go back to playing in a way, because he said it would be good for the mental health aspect of things, which I agree,” said Hamlin. “Just being around my teammates, the camaraderie of the sport of football, that’s what makes this sport the best in the world. It’s the brotherhood that it creates, the unity that it creates between all people, of all aspects of life and just different journeys. You know, it brings them together for one common goal.”
Physically, Hamlin says that, although he has been cleared, he still has a long way to go before returning to form.
“Physically, I’m pretty much building this thing up from zero to 100, you know,” he said. “But that’s the favorite part about the game. I love the process. I love starting from nothing and building it up to something. In anything that you do, you have to love the process most. So I’m excited about it. I’m excited about it physically, but the hardest hurdle was mentally. Like I said before, it’s a roller coaster of emotions.
“My heart is in it completely. It takes a lot to be great in this game. I’ve got a long way to go, I’ve got a long journey to go, but I’m committed to it each day — day in and day out. I thank everybody for being on this journey with me.”
