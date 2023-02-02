Fight against breast cancer taking center stage

PHOTO COURTESY OF PEMBROKE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT This year’s varsity girls’ basketball team is playing in the 12th annual Shooting For A Cure! at 7 p.m. today.

CORFU — Midway through Friday’s varsity girls’ Shooting For A Cure! game, Pembroke Central School District and the community will have their chance to acknowledge both the survivors and victims of breast cancer.

“Our plan is to host a ceremony at halftime this year and recognize cancer survivors, as well as support those in the fight. We plan to memorialize those we’ve lost as well,” said Shooting For A Cure! Coordinator Mike Wilson. “Our team and community members will come together on the court at halftime and will recognize cancer survivors by name, whether in person or with a flower.”

