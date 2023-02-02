Fight against breast cancer taking center stage

CORFU — Midway through Friday’s varsity girls’ Shooting For A Cure! game, Pembroke Central School District and the community will have their chance to acknowledge both the survivors and victims of breast cancer.
“Our plan is to host a ceremony at halftime this year and recognize cancer survivors, as well as support those in the fight. We plan to memorialize those we’ve lost as well,” said Shooting For A Cure! Coordinator Mike Wilson. “Our team and community members will come together on the court at halftime and will recognize cancer survivors by name, whether in person or with a flower.”
This is the 12th year of Shooting For A Cure! Doors at the High School open at 5 p.m. and admission is free. The junior varsity game with Oakfield-Alabama is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and varsity is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In addition to the many ways supporters may contribute during the event, the team is accepting donations online. This year, the team hopes to add to the more than $227,000 raised since the inaugural game in 2011.
“Last week our Five Guys community event raised over $700 for Roswell Park and our recent 26Shirts apparel sale brought in close to $500. In total, these recent community-wide initiatives have generated close to $3,500 in total funds raised for cancer research at Roswell Park,” Wilson said. “Can Jam Redemption Center in Corfu partnered with Shooting For A Cure! for several weeks, collecting bottle and can return slips in support of cancer research at Roswell Park. This drive is about to eclipse the $750 mark in donated returns thus far. In addition to this drive, Attica, Oakfield and Pembroke schools have been collecting coins in support of our mission. To date, these drives have amounted to over $1,500 in collective funds raised.”
Friday, in addition to attending the game, spectators may buy raffle tickets and food and beverages from Burnin’ Barrel BBQ, Buttercrumbs Bakery, Coca-Cola of Rochester, Crickler Vending, Homeslice 33 Pizzeria, Pesci’s, and Tim Hortons will be providing concessions, and Hershey’s ice cream, Original Pizza Logs and Salsarita’s chips and queso will be sold as well. To support the cause, you may also visit the Shooting For A Cure! donation page, http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/shooting-for-a-cure-12.
“This game is so much bigger than a sports contest. It represents determination, love, and synergy. Any event that brings an entire community of people — regardless of age, gender, race or beliefs-to come together and fight for a common goal is an event worth incredible celebration,” said senior Carly Cerasani. “Twelve consecutive years of our community setting aside differences to raise awareness for an issue that has affected many of us is truly inspiring when you think about it. It’s a beautiful showcase of love, not only for those who are affected by cancer, but also for each other as people.”
Freshman Onolee Easterbrook said everyone is grateful to have Roswell Park nearby for the community to go to and get the best cancer treatment.
“This game is very important to my teammates and I. It’s our way to show support and love to those in our community who have had cancer,” she said. “The pink game is more than just a game, it is our way to bring Pembroke and other schools together and raise money for research. I have personally seen families go through the pain of watching their loved ones battle this disease and even lose family members. This game shows them that we all support each other and that they’re never alone in their fight.”
The 2011-2012 Pembroke varsity team held its first Shooting For A Cure! to support Toni Funke, wife of coach Ron Funke, and others affected by breast cancer.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.