BUFFALO — Project Play Western New York, driven and funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s Youth Sports & Recreation focus area in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, is pleased to announce that 32 high school seniors are being honored with the 2023 Multisport Student Athlete Award.
Five of those 32 student-athletes that were honored come from the GLOW Region.
These student athletes share the belief that the value of sports is measured by more than the scoreboard, and were nominated for the award by their Athletic Directors and/or high school coaches. Everyone on the list is a graduating senior who participated in at least three scholastic sports throughout their high school career. The 2023 local recipients are:
· Nate Duttweiler, Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School
· Dallas Ecker, Albion High School
· Amelia Geck, Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School
· Julia Petry, Batavia High School
· Garrett Schmidt, Batavia High School
Students were selected based on their commitment to their teams through a willingness to help, teach and assist their teammates and coaches, and by serving as a positive and relatable role model through good sportsmanship and a great attitude on and off the court/field. Recipients succeeded in the classroom by maintaining academic eligibility throughout their high school career and made a positive difference in the lives of youth at their school and in the wider community.
Project Play WNY is working towards a community in which all children have the opportunity to be active through sports regardless of zip code and one of its goals is to encourage sports sampling. Research has shown that participation in multiple sports enhances the development of not just athletic ability, but more importantly, life skills such as communication, teamwork and the value of hard work and commitment.
For more information on the Multisport Student Athlete Award, visit projectplaywny.org.
About Project Play WNY
Project Play WNY is driven and funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s Youth Sports & Recreation focus area in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. It is a collective impact model that includes more than 100 individuals who are focused on ensuring all WNY kids have the opportunity to be active through sport. For more information, visit projectplaywny.org .
About the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the Western New York community. A 501 (c)(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is: Connecting people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York. Established in 1919, the Community Foundation has made the most of the generosity of individuals, families, foundations and organizations who entrust charitable assets to the Community Foundation’s care. Learn more at cfgb.org.
About the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. The two areas reflect the devotion of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. to his hometown of Detroit and greater Buffalo, home of his beloved Buffalo Bills NFL team. Prior to his passing in 2014, Mr. Wilson provided that a significant share of his estate be used to continue a life-long generosity of spirit by funding the Foundation that bears his name. Based in Detroit, the Foundation began with a grantmaking capacity of $1.2 billion over a 20-year period, which expires January 8, 2035. This structure is consistent with Mr. Wilson’s desire for the Foundation’s impact to be immediate, substantial, measurable, and overseen by those who knew him best. For more information visit www.rcwjrf.org.