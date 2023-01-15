ORCHARD PARK — Different from life, the game of football is about the destination rather than the journey. No matter how a team reaches a favorable outcome, the outcome itself is all that matters.

The Bills have proven as much over the past eight games, seemingly inventing new ways to keep opponents in games but still, somehow, continuously finding ways to win. And for the team and its fan base, that’s good enough — for now.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags