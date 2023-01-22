ORCHARD PARK — For the second consecutive year, the Bills’ season ended in the Divisional Round with a 27-10 home defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, as opposed to last season, when Buffalo was outlasted by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a postseason epic, this time around, Buffalo failed to put up a fight, floundering for 60 minutes before walking out of their home digs empty handed.
Last year, there was hope for the future after Josh Allen compiled one of the most impressive late-season spurts of any quarterback in postseason history. This year, after Allen was held without a touchdown while turning the ball over for the fourth straight game in his team’s playoff finale, the vibe surrounding this postseason exit feels entirely different.
“We just didn’t have it today,” said Allen postgame.
Allen was understating how things went for the Bills on both sides of the ball against Cincinnati, with Buffalo’s offense failing to remain on the field and its defense allowing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and company to do whatever they pleased en route to the 17-point win.
Along with a plethora of questions sure to be raised by its fan base in the coming hours, days, weeks and months, Buffalo will have questions of its own to answer during the offseason, with several significant contributors on both sides of the ball set to become free agents.
With a load of uncertainty now surrounding a team that was once viewed as a surefire Super Bowl favorite, the Bills suddenly find themselves at a crossroads entering the offseason.
Here are my Five Takeaways from Buffalo’s loss to the Bengals and a look ahead at what awaits the Bills this offseason.
DOMINATED UP FRONT
From the opening snap, the Bengals imposed their will along the line of scrimmage, and their dominance on both sides of the ball continued for the duration of the game. Despite being without three starting offensive linemen, the Bengals’ front five controlled the contest from pillar to post, holding the Bills’ front four without a sack of Burrow. Buffalo’s only sack of the Cincinnati QB was recorded by linebacker Matt Milano, who said his team lacked “juice” in the loss.
“There was no real energy,” said the Bills linebacker.
Plenty was expected of the Buffalo pass rush as it hoped to impact Burrow, who was playing behind a makeshift offensive line. That did not turn out to be the case, with the Cincinnati quarterback getting the ball out of his hand quickly and, when he held the ball, doing an excellent job navigating the pocket and evading the little pressure the Bills provided.
“We could have rushed better,” said Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle, who was filling in for injured DT DaQuan Jones. “It was all about technique when it comes down and stuff like that.”
Jones’ absence proved critical as, without its top run stuffer, Buffalo allowed Mixon to have his way in the running game. Mixon averaged 5.3 yards per attempt while eclipsing the 100-yard mark on 20 attempts. With the Bills providing limited resistance up front, Cincinnati’s multi-dimensional attack flourished throughout all four quarters.
“You’ve heard me talk about this before — if you want to win games on a consistent basis, that’s where the game starts,” said Sean McDermott of the battle along the line of scrimmage. “It’s there, and it’s at the quarterback position. And we didn’t do enough, I would say, overall at the line of scrimmage tonight. Give the Bengals credit, but you probably saw what I saw.”
Coupled with the poor performance of the Bills’ defensive front was a porous effort from its offensive line. Allen was sacked just once but was under duress all evening, which made it challenging for the Buffalo signal caller to find a rhythm.
“The further you go on in the season, it’s gonna get harder. You know, guys are gonna throw punches, we’re gonna throw punches,” said Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins regarding Buffalo’s offensive line play. “We take it personal. And whenever like Josh ain’t really fluid and doing his thing, we take it personal. And now we have a whole offseason to fight that mental battle.”
ALLEN, OFFENSE OUTPLAYED
Regardless of how his offensive line performed in front of him, Allen needed to do more to help the Bills compete against the Bengals. Allen completed less than 60% of his passes against Cincinnati, finished with a quarterback rating of 68.1 and failed to get his top target, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, involved consistently within the offense. Diggs finished with just four receptions for 35 yards, ending a streak of two straight games with over 100 receiving yards.
In games like the Bills found themselves in against Cincinnati, when everything is going wrong, it’s upon a team’s franchise quarterback to find a way to keep the game within reach. Allen never managed to settle in and did little to stem the tide the Bills were facing, particularly early in the game.
“We just couldn’t find it,” said Allen. “I thought we moved the ball when we had some of our possessions but the two early three-and-outs and just stalling throughout the game. You can’t win football games that way.”
Diggs appeared despondent after the game when he departed the Bills’ locker room in a flash before being chased down and escorted back by Bills practice squad RB Duke Johnson. When asked about Diggs’ rapid exit after the game, McDermott did his best to downplay any potential unrest within the locker room.
“He was in there when I addressed the team, and that’s what matters most,” said McDermott.
Bills first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been under fire throughout the season, with fans perceiving a lack of creativity from the Buffalo OC, which certainly seemed to be the case on Sunday, directly leading to Buffalo’s demise offensively. After the Bengals seized a 14-0 lead with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter, Dorsey dialed up two straight rushing plays to open Buffalo’s ensuing possession. The two runs gained a total of five yards and set up what was ultimately the Bills’ second consecutive three-and-out to open the game. It was the first confusing stretch of play calls amongst a number of befuddling moments for the Buffalo OC, who lacked ingenuity all season, particularly in the Bills’ biggest game of the year.
“Any time you go through your first year, you’re going to learn a lot,” said McDermott when asked about Dorsey’s first season as OC. “You’re going to learn from the highs, and you’re going to learn from the lows.”
The Bills’ running game produced inconsistently throughout the season. On Sunday, it was held to its lowest production of the season, with Allen and running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary combining to rush for just 63 yards on 19 carries, amounting to an average of 3.3 yards per rush. With the running game failing to produce at the level it did against Cincinnati, the lack of a second option offensively made things increasingly difficult for the Buffalo passing game.
“Disappointment. You play to win, our goal is to win a Super Bowl or World Championship, and we didn’t accomplish that,” said Allen. “So everything that happened in the season is kind of null and void in our minds, and it sucks.”
HAMLIN’S PRESENCE
For the first time since suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ previous regular-season matchup with the Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was at the stadium for a Bills’ game day, chatting with his teammates before the game and at halftime.
“His presence, I think it’s good for the guys and also hopefully good for him,” said McDermott.
With the Bills reeling late in the first half, the Bills’ video board cut to video of Damar Hamlin in a suite, waving his arms in excitement as if to pump up the crowd. He also held up a heart-hands symbol before play resumed.
“I thought it was a pretty cool moment. The game wasn’t trending the way we wanted it to. But when they put them on the big screen, and just a great moment,” said McDermott. “Keep in perspective, of course, on where he was just a few weeks ago. So super happy for him and thankful that his health is returning. And I know he’ll continue to take it one day at a time.”
IT’S OVER
After encountering numerous bouts with adversity, including a mass shooting within the community, rampant injuries, schedule changes, a health scare involving a teammate, and more, the Bills have penned the final chapter of their 2022 season’s story, a tale that ultimately ended in heartbreak.
Despite all of the challenges the Bills were forced to overcome this season, they managed to put together another divisional championship season while equaling their best regular-season record of the McDermott era. With the way the season ended, much of what the Bills forged through will be forgotten. But it shouldn’t be.
The Bills’ challenging campaign began before the season started, with a racially motivated mass shooting occurring in the city, resulting in the deaths of 10 Western New Yorkers. As the season kicked off, the Bills experienced further bumps in the road, including cornerback Dane Jackson being taken from the field via ambulance during the team’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Fortunately, Jackson was able to return to full health quickly, but Buffalo’s struggles didn’t end there.
In the same game that Jackson went down, safety Micah Hyde was lost for the year due to a neck injury. Later during the regular season, the Bills had a scheduled home game moved to Detroit due to a winter storm that swept through the Western New York region. A week after their schedule was altered, Buffalo made another trip to Detroit, this time for a matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving, during which it lost prized free-agent signee, edge defender Von Miller. Four weeks later, as the Bills traveled to Chicago for a matchup with the Bears, another winter storm swept through WNY, this time resulting in the deaths of over 40 people within the community. A week after that, Hamlin’s injury scare occurred in Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup with Cincinnati, which led to weeks of anguish for the Bills safety, his family and his teammates, as they prayed for a rapid recovery that fortunately came to fruition.
After all the Bills endured this season, to advance to the Divisional Round would typically be viewed as a successful campaign. However, after entering the season with such high expectations, it will surely be difficult for fans to put everything the team has gone through into perspective. And that’s to be expected.
While the Bills’ fan base is as compassionate as any in the league, it’s also as passionate as any, which will undoubtedly lead to an emotional offseason for the Buffalo faithful. A ride that many believed would end with the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy suddenly has reached its bitter conclusion. But for this team, there remains plenty of which to be proud.
LOOKING AHEAD
As the Bills move forward into another long, championship-less offseason, plenty of difficult decisions will be made by the organization in the coming weeks and months. With several significant contributors, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jordan Poyer and running back Devin Singletary, set to hit free agency, it’s unknown what this team will look like next season.
“We all know that no team will be the same, but I’m pretty sure that our management will try their best to keep it the same,” said Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. “I’m a Tremaine Edmunds fan, a Motor fan, and a Poyer fan. So, I’m pulling for them. Whatever is meant to come, it’ll come with all of its flowers because those guys left it all on the field all season long. Played hurt, played injured, the mental game, every part of it. And I can like say that for so many other guys in that locker room too. And whatever is meant to come, it will come, and they’ll be smiling. And if it’s here, if it’s there, no matter where it is, I’m going to smile at them, and I’m gonna just, you know, like, y’all did that. You know.”
McDermott believes the team’s championship window is far from closed, regardless of what the Bills’ roster looks like next season.
“No. No. No. This is a good football team, and you learn from things like this,” said McDermott. “You keep knocking on the door. That’s what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach. You work your tail off. Again, that’s a good football team we just played. They played better than we did tonight. They coached better than we did tonight. We’ve got to learn from this and make the proper adjustments as we move forward.”