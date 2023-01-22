Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he scrambles for a few yards on a pass play in the first half during their AFC division playoff game January 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK — For the second consecutive year, the Bills’ season ended in the Divisional Round with a 27-10 home defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, as opposed to last season, when Buffalo was outlasted by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a postseason epic, this time around, Buffalo failed to put up a fight, floundering for 60 minutes before walking out of their home digs empty handed.

Last year, there was hope for the future after Josh Allen compiled one of the most impressive late-season spurts of any quarterback in postseason history. This year, after Allen was held without a touchdown while turning the ball over for the fourth straight game in his team’s playoff finale, the vibe surrounding this postseason exit feels entirely different.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags